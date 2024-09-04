Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia make first public appearance since pregnancy news

See the photos from Carl Philip and Sofia's trip below…
1/5
Engagement at Volvo
The couple began their visit to Värmland by attending the inauguration of Volvo's new Construction Equipment building in Arvika, where they were greeted warmly by employees upon arrival.
2/5
Sofia's outfit
Sofia, who wowed in an orange and white ombre dress at Märtha Louise's wedding, looked chic in a white boxy-style top with black wide-legged trousers. She donned a blue patterned scarf upon arrival and styled her brunette locks in loose waves.
3/5
Milestone anniversary next year
A closer look at Sofia's stunning engagement and wedding rings. Carl Philip proposed to the former model in 2014 with a round diamond ring, surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds on a pavé band. The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 13 June 2015.
4/5
Sharing a giggle
Prince Carl Philip, who is into his motorsports, delivered a speech at the inauguration and later got to test a wheel loader on a test track.
5/5
Itinerary
The couple will later visit the Rackstad Museum, visit the Peace Monument in Morokulien and attend a dinner at the official residence of Värmland.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.