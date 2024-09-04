Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia make first public appearance since pregnancy news

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia made their first public appearance on Wednesday – two days after announcing they're expecting their fourth child.

The Swedish royal couple are on a two-day visit to their dukedom, Värmland, and are expected to carry out engagements in Arvika, Eda and Karlstad.

The palace shared in a statement on Monday that the princess is "doing well" and there are no changes to Sofia's autumn schedule.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who are already parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three, will welcome their fourth baby in February 2025.

The announcement came just two days after the couple attended Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway.

See the photos from Carl Philip and Sofia's trip below…

1/ 5 © Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Engagement at Volvo The couple began their visit to Värmland by attending the inauguration of Volvo's new Construction Equipment building in Arvika, where they were greeted warmly by employees upon arrival.



2/ 5 © Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Sofia's outfit Sofia, who wowed in an orange and white ombre dress at Märtha Louise's wedding, looked chic in a white boxy-style top with black wide-legged trousers. She donned a blue patterned scarf upon arrival and styled her brunette locks in loose waves.



3/ 5 © Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Milestone anniversary next year A closer look at Sofia's stunning engagement and wedding rings. Carl Philip proposed to the former model in 2014 with a round diamond ring, surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds on a pavé band. The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on 13 June 2015.



4/ 5 © Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Sharing a giggle Prince Carl Philip, who is into his motorsports, delivered a speech at the inauguration and later got to test a wheel loader on a test track.



5/ 5 © Fredrik Sandberg/TT/Shutterstock Itinerary The couple will later visit the Rackstad Museum, visit the Peace Monument in Morokulien and attend a dinner at the official residence of Värmland.

