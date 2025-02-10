Royal couple share precious first photo of newborn daughter

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip shared the first photograph of their newborn daughter on Monday, just hours after her name was announced.

The gorgeous snap taken by the princess shows three-day-old Princess Ines sleeping contently in her bassinet and snuggled in a cream knitted blanket.

The tot is dressed in a £26 strawberry-printed sleepsuit from British label, The White Company.

She was born at 1.10pm on 7 February at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, with her proud parents taking her home the day after her birth.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

The baby's name was officially confirmed by her grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, at a council meeting on Monday morning.

However, the monarch later apologised after he mistakenly said that her name was Princess Inse. Watch in the video below...

WATCH: King Carl announces wrong name for new granddaughter

This sparked confusion when the Swedish palace released a statement with the baby's correct name: Ines Marie Lilian Silvia.

While the tot does not have a HRH title in line with the King's decision on changes in the Royal House in 2019, she has been made Duchess of Västerbotten.

The Swedish royal family attended a special church service (Te Deum) on Monday in honour of the new addition to the family.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Proud big brothers Alexander, Gabriel and Julian with their father, Prince Carl Philip, at the Te Deum service

While Princess Sofia and her newborn were not present, Prince Carl Philip attended with the couple's three sons - Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

Princess Ines, who is eighth in line to the throne, is likely to be christened in the summer months.

Typically, christenings for Swedish royal babies take place when they are around three or four months old, as they all traditionally wear the heirloom christening gown, which dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's baptism in 1906.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Sofia and Carl Philip leaving hospital with Princess Ines on Saturday

The new royal baby is the ninth grandchild for King Carl and his wife, Queen Silvia.

Future queen Crown Princess Victoria shares Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, with her husband, Prince Daniel.

Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, share three children – Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, six.

