King Charles hands out new royal title - details

The King has granted a new royal title, following the passing of the late Aga Khan.

Prince Karim Al-Hussaini died at the age of 88 last week and his son, Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, 53, was named as the Aga Khan V.

And now Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King has given the new Aga Khan "His Highness".

Charles is continuing a long-standing royal tradition of bestowing the title on the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims.

The late Aga Khan was given the title of "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth II in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather unexpectedly made him heir to the family’s 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

The King was left deeply saddened over the death of the late Aga Khan.

© Getty Images Charles with the Aga Khan in 2010

The billionaire philanthropist was a personal friend of both Charles and Queen Elizabeth II for many years.

His Late Highness Aga Khan IV and all of his children, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, and his children, are British citizens and have close affiliations to the UK. Prince Rahim's mother is British as was his late paternal grandmother.

© Getty Images The spiritual leader was a friend of the royal family

He was also a leading owner and breeder of racehorses, sharing a passion for racing with the late Queen and helping her achieve one of her most enjoyable days at the races.

The Queen's filly Estimate, which claimed victory in Royal Ascot's 2013 Gold Cup – the first time in the race's 207-year history that it had been won by a reigning monarch, was an 80th birthday present from the late Aga Khan.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate met the Aga Khan in 2019

The late Aga Khan IV was also the founding patron of the King's Trust.

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

A funeral was held in Lisbon on Saturday, before a private burial ceremony in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.

Aga Khan V

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini is the second child of the late Aga Khan and Princess Salimah Aga Khan (née Sarah Croker-Poole).

© Getty Images Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini is the new Aga Khan

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, he has been actively involved for many years in the governance of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

He was married to American former model Kendra Irene Spears from 2013 until their divorce in 2022. The pair have two children, Prince Irfan Aga Khan and Prince Sinan Aga Khan.

