Meghan Markle's 'curated and smart' move as she forges new identity
Meghan Markle's 'curated and smart' move as she forges new identity
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle's 'curated and smart' move as she forges new identity

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping busy

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
We're only on month two of 2025, yet Meghan Markle has already done more in two months than many of us manage in a year.

She kicked off by re-joining Instagram, before going on to launch her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan – which she then postponed so she could give her full attention to help people impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.

That was all before the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband in Vancouver for the Invictus Games – busy indeed!

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wheelchair basketball match between the USA v Nigeria during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at the Vancouver Convention Centre on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle has been busy in 2025 so far

With her hectic schedule in mind, it was easy to miss the big shift Meghan made with her public profile.

Meghan Markle's new move

Taking to Instagram, Meghan posted an emotional video thanking Billie Eilish for helping a young teenager who lost a prized top during the Altadena wildfire. Watch the clip below...

Meghan shared a rare video shot in her home in Montecito, revealing that Billie sent in signed merchandise for the 15-year-old fan who lost everything in the fires, and while Meghan helping others is nothing new, the way she filmed the clip, talking to the camera is an entirely fresh approach for the star, and perhaps points at future plans.

The former Suits star was an early adopter of social media, running a lifestyle blog before she met Prince Harry, but her decision to record speaking to camera videos is a new move for the mother of two.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo as they attend the Wheelchair Basketball final between USA and Israel during day one of the 2025 Invictus Games at on February 09, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle is opting for a more casual approach

While clearly comfortable on camera, following her acting career, her decision to speak directly to cameras presents a shift in how she is portraying herself.

"For so long, Meghan's public image was shaped for her rather than by her," says CEO of SEO and marketing agency Go Up, Edward Coram James.

"Despite global recognition, a huge platform and undeniable influence, she lacked control over her narrative," Edward continues. With her return to social media, it's clear she's taking that control back, and she's doing it on her terms.

"Even her Instagram handle says a lot — simply 'Meghan.' No royal title, no fancy branding — it's just her first name, simple, yet unmistakable.

Screengrab of Meghan's sweater embroidered with the names of her children
Meghan's new Instagram persona is laidback

"It signals something bigger: a stripped down, direct approach that distances her from the formal constraints of her past," Edward adds. 

"Then there's her choice of content. Instead of carefully curated, long-form posts, she's going for Instagram Stories. That's not accidental. Stories feel immediate, casual and unscripted making her seem more accessible. 

"Instead of looking like a former royal crafting a comeback, she appears effortlessly in sync with modern digital culture — someone who understands how people engage with social media. This isn't just Meghan posting — it's Meghan resetting how the world sees her. It's both curated and smart."

We can't wait to see Meghan's next move.

