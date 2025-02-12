Sarah Ferguson heads to New York after Princess Eugenie is pulled into Prince Andrew's spy scandal

Sarah Ferguson has shared a glimpse of her trip to New York in the wake of her daughter Princess Eugenie being pulled into her ex-husband Prince Andrew's spy scandal.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the mother-of-two uploaded a snapshot of herself taking a picture of the towering Empire State Building jutting up into the brilliant blue sky.

© Instagram Sarah jetted off to New York

For her spring outing, Sarah, Duchess of York looked so chic dressed in a forest green blouse. She wore her auburn locks down loose and secured the front sections away from her face.

While it's not known why the 65-year-old was jetting across the pond, Sarah previously visited New York back in September 2024 during Climate Week. She joined forces with Sabrina Elba to lead a discussion for Global Citizen NOW Health & Climate Financing Sessions while also supporting her elder daughter Princess Beatrice as she launched her Youth Impact Council organisation.

© Getty Images Sarah, Duchess of York shares a close bond with her two daughters

Sarah's visit comes after it was reported that her eldest daughter, Princess Eugenie, attended a networking event in Tokyo on her father's behalf as part of a business deal.

In a video published by The Telegraph, the 34-year-old royal is seen on-stage at the event in the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Japanese capital in November last year.

The Princess was reportedly already in Japan on a work trip for Hauser & Wirth, the international art gallery where she has worked since 2015. About 1,000 Japanese businessmen were in the audience.

According to the publication, the Duke is said to have agreed on a commercial partnership with a Dutch company, effectively selling them contacts and networks made prior to his fall from grace.

© Getty Images Andrew reportedly has a new business venture

The Telegraph reports that the Duke's new business venture, called Innovate Global, was allegedly dreamt up with Yang Tengbo, from Andrew's previous initiative, Pitch@Palace.

Prince Andrew hit the headlines once again last year after a High Court hearing revealed alleged Chinese spy Mr Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant.

© Getty Images Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019

Mr Yang, who has denied being involved in espionage, was a founder-partner of the Chinese arm of Andrew's Pitch@Palace initiative and visited several royal residences at the invitation of the Duke.

The event, attended by Eugenie last year, was reportedly run by Innovate Global jointly with Startupbootcamp (SBC), the Dutch-based conglomerate that funds start-up businesses around the world.