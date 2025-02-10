Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson's exclusive £2,300 per night 'healing' health retreat
Sarah Ferguson in a green dress against a lake background© Getty

Sarah Ferguson's exclusive £2,300 per night 'healing' health retreat

 The Duchess of York looks after her health

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
It's well-documented that the royal family members are fond of exclusive health retreats.

Queen Camilla and King Charles frequent Indian health and wellness centre Soukya, where a seven-day stay costs from £2,800, while Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, went to a yoga retreat in Goa to celebrate Doria's 60th birthday.

Sarah Ferguson also has a penchant for a high-end retreat, visiting Austrian health resort Mayrlife every six months, calling the mountainside retreat "one of the most healing places I have ever been to."

Duchess Sarah at the Mayrlife clinic in a puffy red coat
Duchess Sarah at the Mayrlife clinic

It was the exclusive resort that Sarah retreated to last January, following her skin cancer diagnosis, thanking the staff for their "gentle" care. Of her stay last winter, she wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to the Mayrlife Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation."

Speaking again this year of her passion for the retreat, the royal said: "It's probably one of the only places in the world where I can just be Sarah."

Further detailing her love, she enthused: "The ambience, the strength of the lake, the strength and the energy of the amazing mountains. You can't detract from the surroundings."

Though being in nature at the clinic clearly means a lot to Sarah, she notes that the medical care is also second to none. "If you need more vitamins or less vitamins, they do very strong, very good medical care."

Sarah Ferguson on rooftop in green sparkly dress© Shutterstock
Time outdoors is important for Duchess Sarah

Of the luxurious side to the clinic, Duchess Sarah notes you can have massages and facials. "I come here to feel a sense of my own island," she adds. "It gives me a safe place, a sanctuary. I for sure need to come every six months in order to regroup, rebalance, reset and set forth on this journey." Watch the video below for an insight into Sarah's time at the clinic…

WATCH: Inside Sarah Ferguson's health retreat

Mayrlife's offerings

While the Duchess of York did not share the exact programme she books in for, the clinic explained that the royal experienced "a week of gut health focus, cleansing and personalised treatments. She found a sanctuary for healing, balance and rediscovery… our holistic approach helped her reset and regain her vitality."

The clinic offers six different health packages, ranging between €2,505 per week and €7,700 per week, with focuses including weight loss, detox, stress management and healthy ageing.

On top of this guests pay between €460 and €2,300 per night for their accommodation. For the highest price, guests can book into the clinic's park residence with lakeside views and a private spa.

woman on TV show in black leather jacket© Shutterstock
Sarah Ferguson loves to reset

Given her royal status, Sarah likely requires the highest level of privacy during her stay, making the park residences the perfect place for her to reset.

Sarah even introduced her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to the clinic last year, delighting her girls with tales of her stay during a luncheon in London at Raffles – we wonder if the York sisters will be booking in themselves…

 

