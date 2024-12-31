Sarah Ferguson reappears after Christmas with Prince Andrew in new video at Royal Lodge

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared a new video of herself in the grounds of Royal Lodge after spending Christmas with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-two uploaded a wholesome clip during which she spoke about the past 12 months and the numerous obstacles she faced along the way, including being diagnosed with skin cancer and breast cancer.

Elsewhere, she spoke about teaming up with Zoul - an app centred on meditation, wellness and sleep, and spoke about how she's been able to use the tool as a way to "find peace, quiet [her] mind, and work on [her] own inner strength and resilience."

© Getty Images Sarah and Prince Andrew missed Christmas at Sandringham this year

In a tranquil, green spot located at her sprawling home, Sarah, 65, told her followers: "I have really found real joy and peace. It wasn't cancer that kickstarted me into taking the shackles off my heart, but it was because of mindfulness and mental wellness, and I was searching where I could get all the incredible information about the most incredible app [where you can practice] different kinds of mindfulness."

Sharing a glimpse into her own routine, she proceeded to explore a small corner of her garden complete with a whimsical wooden bench situated beneath a large tree.

"What I do each day is find a really quiet place, not just this [place], I love trees, I like to walk in the garden… and really be mindful about gratitude," she explained. "We're mindfully silent, and we're looking and thinking about just how lucky we are."

In her caption, meanwhile, she added: "As we reflect on the year gone by and the one that lies ahead, I know 2024 has been a challenging time for many. In my life, I was diagnosed with skin cancer and breast cancer. I'm not ashamed to say that it's been tough.

"Sometimes, all of us are overwhelmed by loneliness, anxiety, or sleeplessness. So this year, I decided to seek out tools that can help with healthfulness, wellness, and peacefulness."

© Shutterstock The mother-of-two has shared candid insights into her health journey

She continued: "That's why I'm excited to be partnering with @zoul.meditate, a new meditation, wellness, and sleep app. In those times when I needed a simple reminder that 'everything will be okay,' Zoul's personalised voice has helped me to find peace, quiet my mind, and work on my own inner strength and resilience."

In the clip, the author looked 'boho chic' dressed in a ruffled black shirt dress, a matching black jacket with large pockets and a pair of trendy Converse trainers in zesty orange.

She wore her auburn locks in a half-up, half-down style and accessorised with a pair of simple hoop earrings and some cosy knitted mittens.

The bestselling novelist was also joined by two furry companions - one of her beloved Corgis that she took in from the late Queen, and one of her five Norfolk Terriers.

© Getty Images Sarah was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996

Sarah's latest update comes after she and her ex-husband Andrew spent Christmas at Royal Lodge in lieu of celebrating with Charles and Camilla in Sandringham. Ahead of the festive season, the Duke of York ended up making headlines amid his connections to an alleged Chinese spy.

It was revealed in a High Court hearing that alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant of Andrew. Mr Yang has nonetheless maintained that he has "done nothing wrong or unlawful" and that it was "entirely untrue" to claim he was involved in espionage.