Queen Camilla joined by special guests on opening day of Royal Ascot

The King and Queen arrived at the Berkshire racecourse in a carriage

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by two very special guests as they attended the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Their Majesties led the royals in the carriage procession at the racecourse, with the King and Queen sharing theirs with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

But in the second carriage behind them were Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, and Annabel's son, Sir Ben Elliot and his wife Mary-Clare, who were also joined by Charles's sister, Princess Anne.

Camilla shares an incredibly close bond with her younger sister Annabel, who is an interior designer.

Annabel was one of Camilla's Ladies in Attendance at the coronation in May, along with one of the Queen's Companions, Lady Lansdowne.

© Getty Annabel shared a carriage with Princess Anne

© Getty Queen Camilla, with Lady Lansdowne and her sister, Annabel, at the coronation

Both matched with the Queen in elegant white dresses, and also joined the royal family on the balcony to watch the flypast after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace. See the highlights from the historic day in the video below...

Meanwhile, Camilla's great-nephew, Arthur – Sir Ben Elliot's son – was chosen as one of the Queen's pages at the coronation.

There was heartache for Camilla's family just weeks before the coronation as Annabel's husband, Simon Elliot, passed away at the age of 82 after a long illness. Annabel and Simon shared three children – Ben, Alice and Katie.

The Queen was also joined in the Royal Box by her son, food writer and critic, Tom Parker Bowles.

© Getty Camilla's sister Annabel and her nephew, Ben

Tuesday marked the King and Queen's first Royal Ascot of their reign, and they paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a joint foreword for the official programme.

Charles and Camilla, who are both racing fans, wrote: "We are happy in the knowledge that this historic race meeting continues to be a key influence on the global racing and breeding industries.

"The royal meeting always played a central role in her late majesty Queen Elizabeth's calendar and the naming of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes will be a most appropriate way to mark this lifelong interest.

© Getty Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, watches a race with his mother and stepfather

"A photographic exhibition in the Grandstand will also celebrate the late Queen's close association with Royal Ascot, including images of some of her 24 winners. We are sure that this exhibition will prompt many happy memories."

They ended with: "Finally, we wish the very best of good fortune to all the owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and hardworking stable staff with runners this week. It is a huge and rare achievement to have a runner at Royal Ascot and we very much hope that you all enjoy the experience."

© Getty Camilla chatting with Mike and Zara

© Getty Princess Beatrice, wearing Beulah London, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Charles and Camilla were also joined on the first day of Royal Ascot by the late Queen's cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen looked elegant in a cream embroidered coat and dress by Dior, and a Philip Treacy hat.

She accessorised with a diamond oyster shell brooch with a pearl, which once belonged to the late Queen and Queen Mother.