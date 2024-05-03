King Charles makes surprising appearance at Royal Windsor Horse Show - best photos

King Charles couldn't have looked happier on Friday when he was spotted beaming at the Royal Windsor Horse Show alongside his niece, Zara Tindall.

© Andrew Matthews - PA Images,Getty The outing marks His Majesty's second since he returned to public duties last week. In a series of touching photos from the event, Charles and Zara could be seen enjoying each other's company, hugging, chatting and laughing together.



© Chris Jackson,Getty Despite the April showers, the occasion certainly pleased His Majesty who was pictured looking thoroughly gripped by the action.



© Andrew Matthews - PA Images,Getty Charles was also pictured chatting away to officials as well as admiring a map with one of the competitors.



© Andrew Matthews - PA Images,Getty Charles joined his fellow royal family members, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who have attended this year so far.



© Andrew Matthews - PA Images

The event has always been a beloved occasion among senior royals. Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, never missed a year, and since she died in 2022, her adoring family members have attended in her honour.



© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh, who seldom disappoints when it comes to her country chic fashion, appeared to wear a sweet tribute to her late mother-in-law who was famed for donning an elegant head scarf whenever she attended the show.



Sophie wore an elegant patterned Hermes scarf wrapped around her sleek ponytail. She and the late Queen had an exceptionally close bond therefore it comes as no surprise that she would honour her in this way.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The last time the Queen attended was in May 2022, and despite the fact she was suffering from mobility problems she still stepped out to attend what could arguably be one of her favourite events of the year.