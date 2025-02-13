Duke of Kent, 89, makes rare overseas visit - see photos

The Duke of Kent took a rare overseas trip to represent the King at commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied bombing of Dresden.

Prince Edward, the late Queen Elizabeth's 89-year-old cousin and the oldest working member of the royal family, travelled to Germany for the solemn ceremonies.

Around 25,000 people were killed in the firestorm and much of the historic baroque city was razed to the ground when British and American bombers launched the devastating aerial raid three months before the end of the Second World War.

The devastating two-day attack by RAF Bomber Command began on 13 February 1945 and saw 4,000 tonnes of bombs dropped in the attack. It has become one of the most controversial Allied acts of the war.

The Duke, who was dressed in a tweed overcoat and a suit, attended the official commemoration event in Dresden Town Hall and took part in a moment of reflection at Frauenkirche – the Church of Our Lady – which was destroyed during the assault and later reconstructed. He was also expected to join a human chain around the old town, where hundreds of people stand hand in hand each year to form a protective ring in remembrance of those who died.

The royal, who has visited the city many times, served as royal patron of the Dresden Trust since it was set up in 1993 to help rebuild the city and build bridges between the UK and Dresden.



He has also been patron of the British German Association since 1994. Edward is a full-time working member of the royal family and carried out 97 engagements alone last year.

The Duke delivered his entire speech in German at the official commemoration event in Dresden Town Hall. He described his determination to heal the wounds of war, and hailed Britain's reconciliation with the people of Dresden in recent decades. "We are gathered here today to commemorate the terrible destruction and loss of life 80 years ago," he said. "In addition to the grief we feel in our hearts, we also look back on 30 years of reconciliation and growing friendship between Britain and the people of Dresden. "As patron of the Dresden Trust, this is very close to my heart. It is my firm desire to heal the wounds of war and promote peace." He added: "It is always a pleasure to return to this city, which now shines beautifully in its historical splendour. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the friendship you have shown me and the members of the Dresden Trust."

His wife, the Duchess of Kent, will celebrate her 92nd birthday on 22 February. Katharine has kept a low profile since stepping back from royal duties in 1996.

But in 2004, she co-founded her charity Future Talent with Nicholas Robinson which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

