King Charles' American Football skills spark major reaction from royal fans

The King showed off his passing skills as he had a go at throwing an American football during his visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium – and it sparked a major reaction from royal fans.

Charles, 76, dressed smartly in a dark overcoat and suit, was given tips from British NFL players Efe Obada and Phoebe Schecter as he aimed at the target.

He received a rapturous reception from dozens of school children, as he threw the ball with one hand, keeping the other hand in the pocket of his coat.

Charles' attempt prompted a flurry of comments from royal fans, with many praising him for being such a good sport.

One social media follower said of the King: "He's a good sport! Though I know if his hand wasn't in his pocket he would've thrown that much farther."

Another commented: "All in a day's work. No drama- hand still in his pocket."

© Getty Images Charles was given tips from Phoebe Schecter (L) and Efe Obada

"Love how he's game to give it a try," another agreed.

"Having a ball by the looks of it, King Charles! Awe. So fun," a fourth added.

After Charles' effort, Obada said: "I love the King's energy and the fact he came here and got stuck in.

"His technique wasn't immaculate, I wanted him to get a little closer to the target so he could get it in, but he was having a great time and got a good reception."

© Getty Efe Obada is the longest-serving British NFL player

The monarch visited the stadium to highlight the Premier League club's work supporting local businesses and good causes and its collaboration with America's National Football League (NFL) which stages games at the arena.

It comes just days after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans to win the Super Bowl.

Royal NFL fans

The Prince of Wales also had a go at throwing a flag football – a non-contact version of American Football – during an engagement at Kennington Park back in October.

Phoebe Schecter said of the future King's attempts: "Honestly, Prince William was great – his arm strength is unbelievable, when he let that first ball rip, I couldn’t believe it.

© Getty Images Prince William having a go at the sport last October

"Honestly I think if we had better receivers around, we would have had multiple touchdowns happening, but his ability to take control of the offence, going into a completely unfamiliar territory really, calling the cadence, receiving the ball, doing a hand-off at one point, making those tactical decisions – it was phenomenal."

© Getty Images Prince Harry playing football in Colorado Springs in 2013

Prince Harry took to the football field during his US tour in 2013, and attended the Super Bowl with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, in Inglewood in 2022.

