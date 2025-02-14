King Charles gets fans talking with latest appearance

King Charles sparked a sweet fan reaction on Thursday when he paid a visit to SeAH Wind's offshore turbine factory in Middlesbrough.

For the wintry outing, His Majesty, 76, adhered to strict safety measures and stepped out wearing a velcro high-vis jacket and a gleaming white hard hat. He wore the safety gear layered over his smart winter longline coat crafted from caramel-hued wool.

© Getty Images The monarch paid a visit to Middlesbrough

Ever the thrifty royal, Charles also rewore his 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from Hermès - a firm favourite in his wardrobe.

The plant, located in Teesside, manufactures 120m long turbine bases and is the largest of its kind in the world, spanning a whopping 14 football stadiums.

During his visit, the monarch was shown a calibration roll machine which shapes the steel sheets into cylinders as part of the manufacturing process.

© Getty Images All smiles His new look prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with one writing: "It's the high-vis vest that does it for me," while a second noted: "I love a man in a hard hat."

© Getty Images Charles's trip to Venezuela This isn't the first time that Charles has put safety first during royal engagements. Back in 1978, the then-Prince Charles donned a flaming red hard hat as he toured a steel plant in Caracas, Venezuela. In stark contrast to his typically dapper aesthetic, Charles also opted to wear a stone-hued utilitarian outfit with rolled-up sleeves. Other members of the British family have also followed suit…

© WireImage Prince William's visit to Auckland In 2010, the Prince of Wales was a fluorescent delight dressed in a tangerine jacket complete with bold yellow stripes and a sunshine yellow hard hat. He wore the bright ensemble on a visit to view developments at Eden Park for the 2011 Rugby World Cup.



© Getty Images Princess Kate's visit to Sunderland The Princess of Wales looked the part in 2018 as she stepped out to visit the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear in Sunderland. Eschewing her typically sleek style, Princess Kate spruced up her sophisticated forest green coat with a lime-hued high-vis jacket, a pair of slender safety goggles and a white hard hat. It's giving construction chic!

