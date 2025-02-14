King Charles gets fans talking with latest appearance

King Charles sparked a sweet fan reaction on Thursday when he paid a visit to SeAH Wind's offshore turbine factory in Middlesbrough.
For the wintry outing, His Majesty, 76, adhered to strict safety measures and stepped out wearing a velcro high-vis jacket and a gleaming white hard hat. He wore the safety gear layered over his smart winter longline coat crafted from caramel-hued wool.
Ever the thrifty royal, Charles also rewore his 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from Hermès - a firm favourite in his wardrobe.
The plant, located in Teesside, manufactures 120m long turbine bases and is the largest of its kind in the world, spanning a whopping 14 football stadiums.
During his visit, the monarch was shown a calibration roll machine which shapes the steel sheets into cylinders as part of the manufacturing process.
His new look prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with one writing: "It's the high-vis vest that does it for me," while a second noted: "I love a man in a hard hat."
Charles's trip to Venezuela
This isn't the first time that Charles has put safety first during royal engagements. Back in 1978, the then-Prince Charles donned a flaming red hard hat as he toured a steel plant in Caracas, Venezuela.
In stark contrast to his typically dapper aesthetic, Charles also opted to wear a stone-hued utilitarian outfit with rolled-up sleeves.
Other members of the British family have also followed suit…
Prince William's visit to Auckland
In 2010, the Prince of Wales was a fluorescent delight dressed in a tangerine jacket complete with bold yellow stripes and a sunshine yellow hard hat.
He wore the bright ensemble on a visit to view developments at Eden Park for the 2011 Rugby World Cup.
Princess Kate's visit to Sunderland
The Princess of Wales looked the part in 2018 as she stepped out to visit the Northern Spire, a new bridge over the River Wear in Sunderland.
Eschewing her typically sleek style, Princess Kate spruced up her sophisticated forest green coat with a lime-hued high-vis jacket, a pair of slender safety goggles and a white hard hat. It's giving construction chic!
