Princess Kate's emotional reunion during joint outing with Prince William

The Princess of Wales had an emotional reunion with two Holocaust survivors she photographed in 2020, ahead of Monday's UK National Ceremony to mark 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Kate hugged Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank at a reception for around 50 survivors of the Nazi campaign and survivors of subsequent genocides, telling them it was a "treat" to see them again.

As she sat catching up with Yvonne, the two women held hands, with Yvonne stroking the Princess's arm and thanking her for coming.

"It was such a treat for me to come and see an old friend," said Kate, who wore a black coat over black wide-leg trousers and a black sweater with a five-string pearl necklace.

She had greeted the 87-year-old by saying: “It’s so nice to see you,” and hearing that Yvonne had suffered some health problems, she added: "You've had such a hard time, haven’t you?"

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate was also reunited with Steven Frank

Kate also shared a warm hug with Steven, 89, who thanked her for sending him a Christmas card and the two chatted about his family.

William sat with Polish born Alfred Garwood, who survived Bergen-Belsen as a child and Bosnian genocide survivor Sabina Kadic-Mackenzie, who now lives in Liverpool.

Both the Prince and Princess discussed their desire to teach their children about the Holocaust, with William saying: "George is getting to the age where he’s starting to understand things. So it's getting interesting to talk to him about what happened."

Apologising that they couldn't spend longer talking, he said: "There is a lot of history at this table, we need to hear it all."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate and Yvonne held hands during their emotional reunion

Kate asked Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines: "Do you write a diary? It’s so important that these stories are written down. They are still relevant stories."

On arrival the couple were welcomed by Olivia Marks-Woldman, HMD chief executive and Laura Marks, the charity’s chair of trustees.

"I can't believe it's been 80 years," said William. "It's staggering."

Telling the Princess she was glad she was feeling well, Kate replied: "Thank you, it's good to be able to be here."

Speaking ahead of her reunion with Steven and Yvonne, she added: "It will be good to see them again."

"We are glad we are here," said William. "It's important to be here."

The royal couple then joined 50 Holocaust survivors for a photograph, along with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The couple posed for a photograph with survivors and faith leaders

Other politicians meeting survivors and their families in the reception included home secretary Yvette Cooper, former home secretary Sajid Javid and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Kate posed for a photograph with Bergen-Belsen survivor Rachel Levy and another survivor, Robert George Berkowitz told the Princess: "William is the luckiest man in the world to have you!"

She giggled and replied: "I will tell him that!"

© Getty Images The pair looked sombre as they arrived at the ceremony

Inside the Guildhall's Great Hall, the royal couple watched on solemnly as survivors shared their testimonies.

William then gave a reading, telling guests: "I am honoured to join you today to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and to remember the millions murdered during the Holocaust and in subsequent genocides.

"We also remember those survivors who have lived with scars, both mental and physical.

"Their bravery, in sharing with us the most harrowing moments of their lives, are extremely powerful and ensure that we never forget. I assure them we never will."

© Getty Images William and Kate led tributes at the service

He read an extract from the book Holocaust Heroes, which told how his great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, protected a Jewish family from the Nazis in Athens.

He ended by saying: "It has been a great honour for Catherine and I to join you all today.”

© Getty Images Princess Kate lit a candle during the ceremony

Speaking afterwards, Stephen, who was just nine and imprisoned at Theresienstadt when Auschwitz was liberated in 1945, said of his reunion with the Princess: "She's just such a darling, you know? She's just such a lovely person.

"My grandchildren will be thrilled when I tell them all about it when I get home. Kate is warm and kind and just a lovely person. [It was] lovely to see her. And she looked well, I thought, as well. I asked her how she was, and she said she was fine, and that's a good thing too."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images William also delivered a reading at the service in London

The poignant hour-long ceremony, hosted by BBC presenter Reeta Chakrabarti, featured readings from TV star Rob Rinder and the actress Bel Powley, interspersed with music and archive film as well as the testimony of survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides.

In the most moving segment, the cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason played Schindler's List as survivors and the Prince and Princess took turns to light commemorative candles on stage.

Thanking them for attending, Olivia Marks-Woldman said: "Your presence and contributions today send a powerful message at this time of increased Holocaust distortion and inversion of the imperative of safeguarding the historical record and for us all to take personal responsibility to uphold the truth of the past and work towards a better future."

Speaking afterwards she added: "The Prince and Princess of Wales are providing real leadership at a time when communities are feeling so vulnerable and so isolated, but they're not only providing leadership by joining us, they were actually joining in. That is such an example to all of us. We can all show up and be here, and we can all take steps to do something about what we've learned as we come together on Holocaust Memorial Day."

