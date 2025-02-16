Princess Kate's eyebrow-raising off-the-shoulder dress at the BAFTAs

As Britain's most talented actors, emerging stars and film legends descended upon London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night, there were two people who were notably absent from the 78th British Academy Film and Television Awards. The Prince and Princess of Wales decided not to attend the 2025 BAFTAs awards ceremony, leaving their Hollywood-worthy red carpet parade as one for the imagination.

William and Kate, who most likely declined their invitations due to the ceremony being held during their children's half term break, often command the spotlight at the star-studded affair.

In honour of their absence, HELLO! revisits the couple's first BAFTAs as a pair, six years after they tied the knot as the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011…

Princess Kate's breathtaking BAFTAs dress © Getty The Princess of Wales wearing Alexander McQueen for her BAFTAs debut in 2017 The Princess of Wales is a creature of sartorial habit, and has always used the BAFTAs as a platform to champion British design, elegantly spotlighting homegrown talent through her style choices on the red carpet. For her dazzling debut at the star-studded ceremony in 2017, Kate entrusted one of her most loyal fashion collaborators, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, to craft a look befitting the occasion.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore jewellery loaned to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II She graced the event in a bespoke, floral-embellished gown that exuded ethereal sophistication. The design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, a sculpted bodice, and a tiered skirt, all accentuated by delicate black ribbon detailing - a refined interpretation of a piece from the brand’s Spring 2016 Resort collection.

© Getty The royal's dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline The design would have no doubt raised some eyebrows at the time, with strapless dresses and shoulderless gowns being considered rather risqué for a senior royal - though the Princess wore the dress beautifully.

© Getty The royal wore the most breathtaking chandelier earrings Kate’s exquisite pale-peach drop gemstone earrings from the 2017 BAFTAs were nothing short of enchanting. The Princess opted for striking chandelier earrings featuring a peach-hued gemstone surrounded by a glittering halo of diamonds. Equally captivating was the mother-of-three's diamond bracelet. Known as the 'Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet', this precious piece was generously loaned to her by the late Queen Elizabeth II, marking one of the first times Her Late Majesty had given Kate access to her personal jewellery collection.

The Prince and Princess of Wales miss the BAFTAs © Dave J Hogan The Prince and Princess of Wales at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 It's not the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have passed on the opportunity to attend the BAFTAs, much to the disappointment of royal fans. For last year's occasion, Prince WIlliam attended the event solo whilst his wife stayed out of the spotlight to recover from planned abdominal surgery. The Prince, who is British Academy of Film and Television Arts' fifth President, didn't attend in 2021 as a result of his grandfather's sudden passing, while in 2022, he wasn't present due to "diary constraints".