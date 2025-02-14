Princess Kate's affectionate gesture for George and Charlotte is always the same

Princess Kate is incredibly affectionate when it comes to her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Back in September, Kensington Palace released a sentimental family video of their summer amid the Princess of Wales’s cancer recovery. See the full video below.

WATCH: illiam and Kate enjoy precious family time with their children

One thing that cannot go unnoticed is the special affectionate gesture she reserves for her little ones. In the video, Kate was filmed cuddling Prince George and Princess Charlotte and kissing their heads as they snuggled in.

© Will Warr Kate kissed George on the head in the sweet video

The special video was full of touching moments between the Waleses, one of which showed Prince Louis and his dad, Prince William, snuggled up together in a heartwarming moment.

As William and Kate played card games on their picnic blanket under a tree, Louis rushed up to his father and enveloped him in a big hug.

© Will Warr Kate kissed her daughter on the head

The gesture has even been inherited by Prince Louis, who, at the Queen's Jubilee concert in 2023, was pictured cuddling his mother's head and kissing it—just as she does to George and Charlotte.

© Will Warr Louis jumped up and hugged his dad

When it comes to showing their affection for each other, the Wales' don't hold back.

© Getty Images Louis has adopted the sweet gesture

In 2023, William and Charlotte made headlines when the little Princess grabbed her father’s hands, which were around her shoulders, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The sweet gesture may be recognisable to eager royal watchers, as back in 2009, Lady Louise was pictured in the exact same position as her royal family members, but with her mum, Duchess Sophie.

© Getty Images William and Charlotte stole the hearts of royal watchers when they were photographed in 2023

The mother-daughter duo couldn't have looked happier as they beamed from the iconic royal palace at the Trooping the Colour ceremony 14 years later.

Louise, who was five at the time, was the image of her doting mum, looking out at the crowds whilst holding her mother’s hands, which were wrapped around her shoulders.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise and her mum Sophie adopted the same pose back in 2009

Sophie looked her usual glamorous self for the royal occasion, wearing a beige and pink hat and a beautiful pink and beige dress with a matching fitted blush-hued jacket.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Meanwhile, her tiny daughter looked adorable in a powder blue cardigan adorned with frills around her wrists and a white summer dress.