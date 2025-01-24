Prince William shares rare glimpse into family time with wife Kate and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William offered a rare glimpse into family life with his wife the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during a visit to the Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Liverpool.

Prince William, 42, was visiting Cycle of Life, an inspiring project supported by BBC Children in Need that helps individuals transform their lives through cycling.

The initiative provides bicycles and teaches people how to repair, ride, and even use them to start small businesses.

Although the rainy weather prevented him from taking part in a planned bike ride - prompting the Prince to joke that he would have "looked like a drowned rat," he enthusiastically joined in by pumping up a bike tyre and reattaching it.

"As a parent of young children, I do see the responsibility of looking after things whether it's a pet or kit like this - as part of growing up," he shared while working on the bicycle.

Prince William went on to reveal a playful insight into his family outings as he commented on his children's cycling habits.

"My children like to use the back brake all the time and go whizzing along," he said, adding that the best technique is to "squeeze both brakes together".

During his visit, the Prince chatted with Cycle of Life participants, asking how the project had introduced them to cycling and impacted their lives.

The initiative provides far more than just bikes - it equips people with confidence, practical skills and opportunities to build better futures.

The comments on his children's cycling comes a few years after Princess Kate revealed that her children are learning how to ride.

During a visit to a cycling-themed festival in Luxembourg in 2017, Kate met professional cyclist Frank Schleck, who later revealed: "We talked about how [the children] really appreciate riding a bike.

"For kids, it's great because they can exercise and – as long as it's safe – go to school without their parents. She said their kids have bikes and that they're always excited about trying to ride."