Queen Rania's husband King Abdullah undergoes surgery just days after welcoming second grandchild
Queen Rania and King Abdullah © Getty

Princess Iman welcomed her daughter Princess Amina on 16 February

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Abdullah II of Jordan was admitted to hospital on surgery, just days after welcoming his second grandchild.    

In a statement, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan said: "His Majesty King Abdullah II underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre.

"His Majesty was discharged from hospital after the simple procedure and will resume his daily schedule tomorrow, Wednesday.

"The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing."

According to the NHS UK: "A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall.

"A hernia usually develops between your chest and hips. In many cases, it causes no or very few symptoms, although you may notice a swelling or lump in your tummy (abdomen) or groin."

There are two ways that a hernia can be treated – either through open surgery, where a cut is made to allow the surgeon to push the lump back into the abdomen or laparoscopy (keyhole surgery) where several smaller cuts are made, allowing the surgeon to use various instruments to repair the hernia.

King Abdullah also met with President Trump in Washington D.C. last week© Getty Images
King Abdullah also met with President Trump in Washington D.C. last week

Most people are discharged from hospital the same day and make a full recovery within a few weeks.

King Abullah delivered a speech during a meeting with military retirees to mark Veterans Day on Monday, the day before his surgery.

It's also been a time of celebration for the Jordanian royal family following the birth of Queen Rania and King Abdullah's second grandchild.

View post on Instagram
 

The couple's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, welcomed a daughter, Princess Amina, with her husband Jameel Thermiotis  on 16 February.

Queen Rania shared the first precious photographs of the new arrival as the family met the little princess for the first time at the maternity hospital.

Crown Prince Hussein with baby Iman and her cousin Amina© Instagram
Princess Iman met her cousin Amina

The sweet footage also showed the moment Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa introduced their six-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, to her new baby cousin.

Watch below…

WATCH: Queen Rania shares precious moment Jordan royals met new baby

Princess Iman married Jameel on 12 March 2023 at Beit Al Urdun Palace, with Queen Rania announcing her daughter's pregnancy in January, just weeks before the baby's birth.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who have been married since 1993, are also parents to Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

King Abullah and Queen Rania on their wedding day© Getty
King Abullah and Queen Rania on their wedding day

Abdullah became King of Jordan on 7 February 1999 following the death of his father, Hussein.

