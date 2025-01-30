Queen Rania shares beautiful photo with son Prince Hashem for special reason

Queen Rania of Jordan and her youngest son Prince Hashem were radiant in a new photograph shared to mark the young royal's 20th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Jordanian royal penned a short but sweet message to her son, writing: "Happy birthday my dearest Hashem" in both English and Arabic.

The Queen, 54, and Prince Hashem look comfortable and cheerful embracing in their cosy hoodies.

Prince Hashem, 20, is the youngest of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan's four children, after Crown Prince Hussein, 30, Princess Iman, 28, and Princess Salma, 24.

He also shares a birthday with his father, to whom the glamorous queen also penned a lovely message on Instagram. In Arabic, she wrote: "Every year you are the dearest to our hearts," adding in English: "Happy birthday! You mean the world to us."

Queen Rania and King Abdullah's children

Queen Rania and King Abdullah have been the faces of the Jordanian royal family since 1999, when Abdullah succeeded his late father, King Hussein, to the throne.

Though the two of them are still seen regularly out on their royal engagements, Crown Prince Hussein has begun making the rounds. Born on 28 June 1994, he is the eldest child and currently his father's heir apparent.

In August 2022, he proposed to Rajwa Al Sair, a Saudi Arabian architect, after meeting her through a mutual friend. The couple enjoyed an extravagant wedding on 1 June 2023, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice in attendance. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Princess Iman bint Hussein, in August last year.

Princess Iman, born on 27 September 1996, is the King and Queen's eldest daughter, however, she is not in the line of succession due to the Jordanian throne's agnatic primogeniture rules.

As such, she has lived a relatively normal life, obtaining a degree in strategic design and management from the Parsons School of Design in New York City.

© Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Imag Crown Prince Hussein walked his sister down the aisle at her wedding

Princess Iman married businessman Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on 12 March 2023, and they are currently expecting their first child.

Abdullah and Rania's younger daughter, Princess Salma, was born on 26 September 200, and similarly pursued an American education, graduating with a BA in Archaeology from the University of Southern California.

© Handout After pursuing an American education, Salma now serves in the military

She currently serves in the Jordanian military as a first lieutenant, and made history in 2020 when she became the first female jet pilot in the country's military.,

Prince Hashem, the youngest of King Abdullah and Queen Rania's children, was born on 30 January 2005, and is second in line to the throne.

Like Princess Salma, he too serves in the military and is a second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces.