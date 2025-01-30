Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania's beauty is blinding in sunshine yellow dress on King Abdullah's birthday
Subscribe
Queen Rania's beauty is blinding in sunshine yellow dress on King Abdullah's birthday
Queen Rania at Princess Iman's Henna party© Jordan Pix

Queen Rania's beauty is blinding in $3k dress on King Abdullah's birthday

The Jordanian royal looked bold and beautiful in an Oscar De La Renta dress

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Rania of Jordan was the definition of a ray of sunshine in a new photograph shared to mark her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan's 63rd birthday on Thursday. 

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous Jordanian royal penned a heartfelt message to her husband of 21 years. In Arabic, she wrote: "Every year you are the dearest to our hearts," adding in English: "Happy birthday! You mean the world to us." 

The Queen, 54, looked sublime in a sunshine yellow dress from royally-loved brand, Oscar De La Renta. 

Queen Rania of Jordan looked beautiful in a vibrant yellow Oscar de la Renta dress© Instagram / @queenrania
Queen Rania of Jordan looked beautiful in a vibrant yellow Oscar de la Renta dress

Her fit-and-flare dress was complemented by delicate tie-front details, while its fresh daffodil hue made it exceptionally striking. 

The $3,178 dress hugged the royal's silhouette with a fitted bodice that fastened with two dainty ties, cinching at the belted waist before falling to a full skirt.

Adding to her exquisite ensemble, Queen Rania paired her dress with the Aquazzura 'Bellezza 105 Satin Mary Jane Pumps' in bright yellow, and carried a vibrant floral-print handbag. 

Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania of Jordan attended the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla © Getty
The glamorous Jordanian Queen wore yellow to attend the Coronation of King Charles III

Aside from her unrivalled flair for effortless dressing, the wife of King Abdullah II never steps out without her hair coiffed and curled to perfection - and her royal blowdry looked beautifully styled in bouncy waves. 

Queen Rania and King Abdullah's love story

Rania Al-Yassin, then 22, met Jordan's Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, then 31, at a dinner party in January 1993. After locking eyes at the event, they had a whirlwind romance and they got engaged just two months later and married two months after that.

Queen rania in red with kign abdullah© Instagram/ @QueenRania
Queen Rania and King Abdullah tied the knot in 1993

The couple tied the knot on 10 June 1993 in front of the likes of King Hussein and Queen Noor. They chose the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding venue, which was the home of the groom's late grandmother Queen Zain Al Sharaf until her passing in 1994. 

Together, they share four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. 

Queen Ranis holding a baby while speaking to King Abdullah© Queen Rania
Queen Rania and King Abdullah recently became grandparents, and dote over their granddaughter Princess Iman

The royal couple are a devoted team, known for their joint commitment to peace in the Middle East and have been tireless in their efforts to promote international relations.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More