Queen Rania's beauty is blinding in $3k dress on King Abdullah's birthday

Queen Rania of Jordan was the definition of a ray of sunshine in a new photograph shared to mark her husband, King Abdullah II of Jordan's 63rd birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the glamorous Jordanian royal penned a heartfelt message to her husband of 21 years. In Arabic, she wrote: "Every year you are the dearest to our hearts," adding in English: "Happy birthday! You mean the world to us."

The Queen, 54, looked sublime in a sunshine yellow dress from royally-loved brand, Oscar De La Renta.

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania of Jordan looked beautiful in a vibrant yellow Oscar de la Renta dress

Her fit-and-flare dress was complemented by delicate tie-front details, while its fresh daffodil hue made it exceptionally striking.

The $3,178 dress hugged the royal's silhouette with a fitted bodice that fastened with two dainty ties, cinching at the belted waist before falling to a full skirt.

Adding to her exquisite ensemble, Queen Rania paired her dress with the Aquazzura 'Bellezza 105 Satin Mary Jane Pumps' in bright yellow, and carried a vibrant floral-print handbag.

© Getty The glamorous Jordanian Queen wore yellow to attend the Coronation of King Charles III

Aside from her unrivalled flair for effortless dressing, the wife of King Abdullah II never steps out without her hair coiffed and curled to perfection - and her royal blowdry looked beautifully styled in bouncy waves.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah's love story

Rania Al-Yassin, then 22, met Jordan's Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, then 31, at a dinner party in January 1993. After locking eyes at the event, they had a whirlwind romance and they got engaged just two months later and married two months after that.

© Instagram/ @QueenRania Queen Rania and King Abdullah tied the knot in 1993

The couple tied the knot on 10 June 1993 in front of the likes of King Hussein and Queen Noor. They chose the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding venue, which was the home of the groom's late grandmother Queen Zain Al Sharaf until her passing in 1994.

Together, they share four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

© Queen Rania Queen Rania and King Abdullah recently became grandparents, and dote over their granddaughter Princess Iman

The royal couple are a devoted team, known for their joint commitment to peace in the Middle East and have been tireless in their efforts to promote international relations.