Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa introduce Princess Iman to her baby cousin

Queen Rania shared the touching moment the Jordan royal family met Princess Iman's baby for the first time.

The footage showed the queen's husband, King Abullah II, proudly gazing at his newborn granddaughter, Princess Amina, sleeping in her cot.

Princess Iman's younger sister, Princess Salma, 24, is then seen looking emotional as she waves at her niece upon arrival at the maternity hospital.

"Sweet Amina with the family," Queen Rania captioned the post.

Watch below…

WATCH: Queen Rania shares precious moment Jordan royals met new baby

Queen Rania and King Abudallah announced the birth of their second granddaughter on Sunday, just six months after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their little girl, Princess Iman – who is named after the Prince's sister.

The video showed the precious moment that six-month-old Iman was introduced to her baby cousin, Princess Iman.

The tot, dressed in a white embroidered top and denim joggers, is seen kicking her legs in her father Hussein's arms, as she peers over the cot.

© Instagram Princess Iman met her cousin Amina

Proud new father Jameel Thermiotis is then seen standing next to his brother-in-law, Hussein, with the men both holding their daughters in their arms.

The pair laugh as baby Iman reaches out to her uncle Jameel.

The footage also shows Queen Rania's adorable interaction with her eldest grandchild, as she playfully lifts Iman up in the air and wiggles her feet.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Crown Prince Hussein with his niece, Princess Amina

In a personal post of his own, Crown Prince Hussein, congratulated his sister and brother-in-law, as he shared snaps of his daughter Princess Iman with her cousin, Princess Amina.

"Welcome to the family, Amina! May you be a source of joy for your parents and a loving sister and lifelong companion to my daughter," he wrote.

Future king Hussein married Saudi-born architect Rajwa on 1 June 2023 at Zahran Palace, with monarchies from all over the world in attendance. Their daughter Iman arrived in August 2024.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, tied the knot with Jameel on 12 March 2023 at Beit Al Urdun Palace.

Queen Rania only announced Iman's pregnancy in January, just three weeks before the birth of Princess Amina.

LISTEN: Inside Meghan's support for Harry at Invictus Games