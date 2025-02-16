Princess Iman of Jordan and husband Jameel Thermiotis welcome first child together - and reveal adorable name

Congratulations are in order for Princess Iman of Jordan and her husband Jameel Thermiotis who have welcomed their first child together.

News of their newborn's arrival was shared on Instagram by Princess Iman's mother, Queen Rania, who opted to share an array of candid hospital photos, as well as a sweet picture of herself and her husband King Abdullah cradling Iman's baby daughter.

For the touching photos, Iman's tot looked so precious bundled up in a knitted cream blanket peppered with mustard pom poms and a candy pink hat.

In her caption, Queen Rania expressed her gratitude, while also revealing the newborn's adorable name. "My darling Iman is now a mother," she gushed. "We're grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family's newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl."

© Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images Princess Iman has welcomed her first child

Royal fans flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. Overjoyed by Princess Iman's baby news, one follower wrote: "Many many congratulations," while a second noted: "Congratulations for the best start of the year," and a third added: "The best grandfather and grandmother in the world. I wish you a thousand congratulations."

Princess Iman, 28, and Jameel shared their pregnancy news with the world back in January. At the time, they shared a stunning photograph of themselves posing on the beach at sunset, with Iman also showing off her growing baby bump.

Translated into English, the caption read: "Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well. Two is a couple, three is a blessing."

Wedding joy

The happy couple wed in March 2023 at the Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman after getting engaged in 2022. The bride looked simply stunning in a Dior gown and the twinkling Chaumet tiara which held in place a beautiful lace veil.

© Handout Iman married tech investor Jameel

The pair tied the knot in the presence of three witnesses: the bride's father, King Abdullah II, and two brothers, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem.

© Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images The bride and Queen Rania both wore Dior

In the wake of their nuptials, Queen Rania paid tribute to her daughter on social media writing: "Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!"