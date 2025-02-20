Prince William's incredible bond with cousin Princess Beatrice revealed in adorable photo

The Prince of Wales has forged close ties with his cousins, including Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

In their early years, the royals spent the summer months together at Balmoral where they made the most of the sprawling Scottish estate and often ended up causing a spot of mischief.

© Getty Images Balmoral was said to be the late Queen's favourite royal residence

Sharing a glimpse inside their childhood, Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips said in 2016 on ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor and we were incredibly lucky to be able to share a lot of our childhood time with her [Queen Elizabeth II]."

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, on a Skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland in 1995

He continued: "So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately, I don't think we broke too much."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also in on the fun, quickly developing close ties with Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry. As youngsters, they also enjoyed ski trips with their respective mothers Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York who were also incredibly close.

In July 1989, William was photographed sharing an adorable moment with Princess Beatrice who would have been just one at the time. The royal father-of-three, then aged seven, could be seen sweetly pushing his younger cousin in a pram while dressed in a pair of vivid scarlet shorts, a white T-shirt and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

© Getty Images Prince William pushing Princess Beatrice in a pram in July 1989

William and Beatrice's bond in recent years

Last year, Beatrice and Eugenie stepped into the spotlight to support Prince William as he hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William joined by royal cousins at palace garden party

William invited his cousins to join him as his wife Princess Kate continued her recovery from cancer treatment.

© Getty Images The royal cousins at Ascot in 2024

Meanwhile in June, the pair reunited on day two of Royal Ascot, with the pair sharing a sweet embrace upon arrival.

Beyond this, they've also supported one another at major events such as royal weddings and Trooping the Colour where they typically appear on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Eugenie at Trooping the Colour in June 2013

Of their bond, a royal insider previously told HELLO!: "They [Beatrice, Eugenie and William] are closer than lots of cousins might be – they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead.

"This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB