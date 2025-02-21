Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary reappears after family holiday as King Frederik takes solo trip abroad
Subscribe
Queen Mary reappears after family holiday as King Frederik takes solo trip abroad
Queen Mary wearing coral suit© Getty Images

Queen Mary reappears after family holiday as King Frederik takes solo trip abroad

Find out who has stepped in for the Danish monarch

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary quietly returned to her royal duties on Friday after taking a personal trip during her children's winter holidays from school.

The Danish consort, 53, held a meeting with the leader of The Queen Mary's Centre, Simon Kjær Hansen, with the pair discussing its business plan for next five years.

The palace shared images from Mary's meeting at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, with the royal looking chic in a long-sleeved patterned blouse, with navy high-waisted wide-legged trousers.

The Queen Mary's Centre was launched in 2022, coinciding with Her Majesty's 50th birthday. It aims to find solutions for existing societal problems through partnerships between researchers and practitioners.

Queen Mary with Simon Kjær Hansen© Kongehuset
Queen Mary with Simon Kjær Hansen

The Danish palace on Friday stated that the centre is trying to find new ways of co-operation within areas such as the welfare sector and the digitisation of society.

It comes as the palace confirmed to Danish newspaper, BILLED-BLADET, that Mary's husband, King Frederik, is on a private stay abroad. It is not known where the monarch has travelled to.

Queen Mary wearing patterned blouse at table© Kongehuset
Queen Mary looked elegant in a patterned blouse

The couple's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is acting as regent until Sunday 23 February for a second time this month, while he's at military school at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

The Danish heir previously stepped for his father when the King and Queen were away on a private family holiday with their three youngest children from 7 to 16 February.

Crown Prince Christian arriving at military barracks© Getty
Crown Prince Christian has enrolled at military school

Mary was spotted in her hometown, Hobart, in Australia last week, where she was seen browsing the stalls at Salamanca Market.

The Tasmanian-born royal, who met then Crown Prince Frederik during the Sydney 2000 Olympics, still has relatives who live Down Under.

Former advertising executive Mary tied the knot with Frederik on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Everything to know about Queen Mary

The couple have four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

King Frederik and Queen Mary have a busy programme of travel coming up for spring.

danish royal couple arriving at new year gala © Shutterstock
Frederik and Mary will undertake two state visits in March

The couple will pay a state visit to Finland from 4 to 5 March, followed by a state visit to France from 31 March to 2 April.

Frederik will then make a solo accession visit to Japan from 23 to 25 April, where he will participate in the international world exhibition Expo 2025 in Osaka.

In January, Frederik marked the one-year anniversary of his reign, having ascended the throne on 14 January 2024 when his mother Queen Margrethe abdicated after 52 years.

LISTEN: Inside William and Kate's break from royal duties

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More