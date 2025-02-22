Princess Charlotte and Savannah Phillips have the sweetest cousin bond in touching family photo

Princess Charlotte, nine, and Savannah Phillips, 14, are two of a kind and showed off their sweet cousin bond in a touching family photo.
With five years between them, the cousins have a very special connection, with Savannah assisting her younger family member in navigating royal outings on many times, particularly when she was an infant.
Savannah is the eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, also making her Princess Anne's eldest granddaughter.
Much like her grandmother and aunt, Zara Tindall, Savannah has inherited the Phillips' love of all things equestrian and is often pictured supporting Zara at competitions throughout the year.
As well as her close bond with Charlotte, Savannah is known amongst royal watchers as often being the one to lead the younger members of the firm and has adorable photos with all her younger family members, including Princes George and Louis.
Meanwhile, Savannah is a big sister to Isla, 12, and the sister duo are incredibly close. Like Savannah, Isla has inherited a love of horses and eventing from her family.