Princess Charlotte and Savannah Phillips have the sweetest cousin bond in touching family photo

Princess Charlotte, nine, and Savannah Phillips, 14, are two of a kind and showed off their sweet cousin bond in a touching family photo.

With five years between them, the cousins have a very special connection, with Savannah assisting her younger family member in navigating royal outings on many times, particularly when she was an infant.

Kind and comforting One adorable photo of the girls, taken in June 2018, saw Savannah comfort Charlotte, who was having an emotional wobble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.



The then three-year-old Charlotte, along with her cousin, were watching the fly-past when Savannah comforted her young family member, cooing to her to make sure she was okay.



Savannah was also seen pointing out the aeroplanes to Charlotte during the annual Red Arrows fly-past.



Bridesmaids together Just months later, in October, Savannah once again was her cousin's guardian angel at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank when they were both bridesmaids.



Sweet photos from the special day show Savannah holding onto Charlotte's hand as they smiled at cheering crowds.



Savannah was also photographed pointing things out to her little cousin as the photo call proceeded—so sweet!



Savannah is the eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, also making her Princess Anne's eldest granddaughter.

Savannah and Isla Phillips with their dad Peter and aunt Zara

Much like her grandmother and aunt, Zara Tindall, Savannah has inherited the Phillips' love of all things equestrian and is often pictured supporting Zara at competitions throughout the year.

As well as her close bond with Charlotte, Savannah is known amongst royal watchers as often being the one to lead the younger members of the firm and has adorable photos with all her younger family members, including Princes George and Louis.

Meanwhile, Savannah is a big sister to Isla, 12, and the sister duo are incredibly close. Like Savannah, Isla has inherited a love of horses and eventing from her family.