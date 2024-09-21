Autumn Phillips and daughters Isla and Savannah unite to support Zara Tindall at Blenheim Palace – see photos

It was a royal day out for the Phillips family, as mum Autumn and daughters Isla and Savannah braved the weather to support Zara as she competed at the Blenheim International Horse Trials.

It's been a sporty summer for the daughter of the Princess Royal, who continues to be a keen horsewoman, just like her mother, who also competed at Blenheim, although for a different event.

Keep reading for the best photos from the day...

© James Whatling Smiles all round The trio appeared in high spirits

© James Whatling Giddy up! Zara had her game face on as she led her horse over a jump.

© James Whatling Smile, you're on camera! Savannah, 13, couldn't resist capturing the day with a photo.

© James Whatling Supportive family Zara gave her niece a big hug, clearly grateful for the family support.

© James Whatling Sporty royal Zara looked every inch the horsewoman, having completed the trials.

© James Whatling A sweet kiss Autumn gave daughter Isla, 12, a big hug and a kiss.

© James Whatling A quick snack! Savannah and her sister Isla, 12, have attended sporting events throughout the summer with their dad and Harriet.

© James Whatling Family bond Zara also gave a hug to Autumn, whose divorce from Zara's brother Peter was finalised in 2021. Despite this, the family are still close.

© James Whatling Aunt-niece bonding Savannah, who turns 14 in December, attended the Badminton horse trials earlier in the summer with Queen Camilla, dad Peter and his new partner Harriet Sperling.

© James Whatling It's a winner! Savannah also had a good day, winning a rosette for dog agility.