Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Autumn Phillips unites with daughters Isla and Savannah to support their aunt Zara Tindall – see photos
Subscribe
Autumn Phillips unites with daughters Isla and Savannah to support their aunt Zara Tindall – see photos
Digital Cover royalty© James Whatling

Autumn Phillips and daughters Isla and Savannah unite to support Zara Tindall at Blenheim Palace – see photos

Princess Anne's daughter was competing in the Blenheim International Horse Trials 

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It was a royal day out for the Phillips family, as mum Autumn and daughters Isla and Savannah braved the weather to support Zara as she competed at the Blenheim International Horse Trials. 

It's been a sporty summer for the daughter of the Princess Royal, who continues to be a keen horsewoman, just like her mother, who also competed at Blenheim, although for a different event. 

Keep reading for the best photos from the day...  

The trio appeared in high spirits© James Whatling

Smiles all round

The trio appeared in high spirits

Giddy up!© James Whatling

Giddy up!

Zara had her game face on as she led her horse over a jump. 

Savannah Phillips takes a picture as she supports her Aunt, Zara Tindall, at the Blenheim International Horse Trials at Blenheim Palace, Blenheim, Oxfordshire, UK, on the 21st September 2024. Picture by James Whatling© James Whatling

Smile, you're on camera!

Savannah, 13, couldn't resist capturing the day with a photo.

Supportive family© James Whatling

Supportive family

Zara gave her niece a big hug, clearly grateful for the family support.

Sporty royal© James Whatling

Sporty royal

Zara looked every inch the horsewoman, having completed the trials.

A sweet kiss© James Whatling

A sweet kiss

Autumn gave daughter Isla, 12, a big hug and a kiss.

A quick snack!© James Whatling

A quick snack!

Savannah and her sister Isla, 12, have attended sporting events throughout the summer with their dad and Harriet.  

Family bond© James Whatling

Family bond

Zara also gave a hug to Autumn, whose divorce from Zara's brother Peter was finalised in 2021. Despite this, the family are still close.

Aunt-niece bonding© James Whatling

Aunt-niece bonding

Savannah, who turns 14 in December, attended the Badminton horse trials earlier in the summer with Queen Camilla, dad Peter and his new partner Harriet Sperling. 

It's a winner!© James Whatling

It's a winner!

Savannah also had a good day, winning a rosette for dog agility.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More