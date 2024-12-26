Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Savannah Phillips, 14, recycles her mum Autumn Phillips' festive coat
Peter Phillips' daughter joined her family for the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham.

Maria Sarabi
Writer
2 minutes ago
Savannah Phillips channelled her mother's chic fashion sense on Christmas day as she borrowed Autumn Phillips' beloved burgundy coat.

Savannah Phillips attended the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Peter Phillips' eldest daughter donned a burgundy belted military coat from fashion label Karen Millen as she joined her royal family for the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. 

The stylish garment featured a collared neckline and large oval pockets on the breasts and the bottom of the jacket. The coat was adorned with silver studded buttons and a large square belt buckle.

The festive number may look familiar considering it came straight from Autumn's wardrobe, with the Canadian-born, blonde beauty donning the coat back in 2013. Peter's ex-wife styled the look with a pair of black tights and brown suede knee-high boots, while her locks were swept back into an effortless ponytail.

Savannah mirrored her mother's seasonal outfit as she also coupled the burgundy garment with a pair of black tights and black leather ankle boots. Princess Anne's granddaughter layered the coat over a short floral-patterned dress that peeked through beneath. The 14-year-old's blonde tresses were styled into a braid to showcase a pair of gold drop earrings. 

Savannah styled the coat with a pair of leather ankle boots

The royal family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church, where they attended the annual Christmas morning service, to greet the onlookers who patiently waited for their appearance.

It's not rare to see Savannah at royal gatherings as the teenager often attends events to support her family. Back in September, Savannah, and her younger sister Isla, showed their support for the auntie, Zara Tindall, as she competed at the Blenheim International Horse Trials.

Zara Tindall hugged her niece after she completed the Cross Country phase of the Blenheim International Horse Trials at Blenheim Palace

Zara was photographed giving her niece a big hug as she appeared grateful for her family's support. The sisters were joined at the event by their mother and attended a slew of sporting events throughout the summer with their father.

Autumn and Peter's divorce was finalised in 2021; however, the family remain extremely close, with Autumn sharing a sweet bond with Peter's sister, Zara.  

Autumn and Peter divorced in 2021

A statement released on behalf of the couple read: "Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost." 

Savannah's mother is now dating Donal Mulryan, with the pair having first made their public debut as a couple at the Cirencester horse trials in March 2022, appearing alongside Autumn's former sister-in-law Zara and her family. 

