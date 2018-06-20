Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughters dress down for a play date

It was a royal girls’ day out for three of Queen Elizabeth’s great granddaughters! Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips had a fun outing during the Badminton Horse Trials over the weekend. Taking in the equestrian event with their parents, the three girls were all dressed down for the occasion in play mode.

Isla, left, Savannah, center, and Mia, far right, looked like they were having fun on their cousins' day out Photo: Getty Images

Mia, 2, was accompanied by her father, Mike Tindall, while Savannah, 5, and Isla, 4, were being watched by their mom and dad, the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn. The group all cheered on the Peter's sis – and Mia’s mother – Zara Phillips, who was participating in the competition.

Though they were dressed down in leggings and jeans for this day out, the last time we saw the three young ladies together it was for Queen Elizabeth’s official 90th birthday portrait.

The girls are three of Queen Elizabeth's five great-grandchildren Photo: Getty Images

Savannah, Isla and Mia posed with the Queen along with her other great-grandchildren, Prince George and

The portrait famously went viral in part because of adorable little Mia's role holding Queen Elizabeth's black handbag. One user on Twitter even suggested that Mia overshadowed her famous relatives George and Charlotte during the photo shoot writing, “Move over George, this photo is all about Mia Tindall.”The girls were a bit more formal when they appeared in the Queen's 90th birthday portrait with their royal relatives, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte Photo: Getty Images

After the arrival of Princess Charlotte in May of 2015, the Queen opened up about joy that comes with her expanding family. “One of the joys of living a long life is watching one’s children, then grandchildren, the great-grandchildren, help decorate the Christmas tree,” she said last year. “And this year my family has a new member to join the fun.”