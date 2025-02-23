Details of Prince George's 'historic' meeting with President Obama revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales's former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, has made a series of revelations about the royal couple in a new documentary.

Jason worked for William and Kate from 2015 to 2021, including when they shared the same office as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

© UK Press via Getty Images Jason worked for William and Kate for several years

During a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia, which aired on Sunday, Jason spoke at length about a variety of topics including William's relationship with his brother Prince Harry, how William could one day lead as King, William's lowest moment and why William and Princess Kate decided to wait before announcing the mother-of-three's cancer diagnosis.

Elsewhere, Jason also shared a few tidbits about William and Kate's family life with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He took a trip down memory lane, choosing to revisit the sweet moment Prince George met former President of the United States, Barack Obama, back in 2016.

© Getty Images Prince George shaking hands with President Barack Obama in 2016

The sweet interaction took place at Kensington Palace where Barack and his wife Michelle later enjoyed a dinner with Kate, William and the Duke of Sussex.

An adorable photo taken at the time showed George shaking hands with Barack while dressed in some white gingham pyjamas and a monogrammed dressing gown.

© Getty Images Obama and his wife Michelle met with Kate, William and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace

Reflecting on the encounter, Jason said in the episode: "It was slightly before his bedtime. They're like, 'Well, it'd be nice to have this memory of him saying hello to this historic president…"

He continued: "Afterwards, we walked out into the courtyard at Kensington Palace and the Beast, the presidential limousine is there, and George is looking at this thing, like he has never seen anything like it. And you know that's when you could be a little bit more like, 'This is a weird job.' It's a really strange job to have."

© Getty Images Prince George attending the 2024 Christmas day service in Sandringham

William's future role as monarch

Much of the episode centred around Prince William and his future role as monarch. Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, argued that William and Kate will continue to do things "their own way," and that nothing will change when they "have a crown on their heads."

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales in 2023

In a separate segment, Jason went on to say: "The thing I have heard from Prince William is you're going to do this in your own way. Every generation of the Royal Family has to reinvent the role for the generation that they serve."

Jason also said that preparations to lead as monarch take the form of "private family conversations" and "learning by doing" rather than formal lessons on how to be King.

