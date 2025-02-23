Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, has spoken publicly about the controversy surrounding Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of royal staff.

The former royal aide, who worked for Prince William and Princess Kate for seven years, appeared on 60 Minutes Australia to discuss his time at the palace.

Jason reflected on the intense scrutiny he faced after an internal email he wrote about Meghan was leaked to the media.

WATCH: Prince William's aide breaks silence on reporting Meghan Markle's alleged bullying

READ MORE: Former royal aide probed over Prince William's relationship with Prince Harry – see reaction

Stay updated with HELLO! Daily: Your source for Royalty news and more! Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The leaked email

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Jason opens up on the whole Meghan Markle leaked email controversy

In 2018, Jason sent an internal email raising concerns about Meghan’s alleged treatment of staff.

Three years later, the email was made public just before Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The claims were strongly denied by Meghan, who said she was the victim of a smear campaign.

Public scrutiny

© Getty Meghan with Prince Harry

Speaking on 60 Minutes Australia, Jason was asked about the media attention that followed.

When asked if it was difficult, he said: "I think it, it's tough, but it's probably quite good. You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye. You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes."

He continued: "You can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job. And that applies to the Prince and Princess as well as everyone else working for them. So I wouldn't change anything."

Would he do anything differently?

© UK Press via Getty Images Jason worked for William and Kate for several years

Jason was then asked if he had any regrets. His response was clear: "No, it's not what I would've sought, but you know at the end of the day, you get to do an amazing job. You've got to take everything that comes with it."

Wishing Meghan and Harry well

© Instagram Jason spoke of his time working with Meghan and Harry during his 60 Minutes interview

Despite the controversy, Jason spoke warmly about working with Harry and Meghan.

"I worked really closely with the two of them and we had lots of great times," he said.

Reflecting on their 2018 wedding, he added: "Working on their wedding was an amazing, magical experience, and you know I wish them absolutely all the best with their lovely family."

Meghan’s legal battle

© Getty Images Meghan has landed several deals and ventures since leaving royal life

In 2021, Jason became involved in Meghan’s legal case against the Mail on Sunday over a private letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

Jason provided emails and messages that suggested Meghan was aware the letter could be leaked.

Meghan later apologised, telling the court: "I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead."

The palace's response

© Getty Images Buckingham Palace launched an internal review into the claims

Buckingham Palace launched an internal review into the bullying claims, but the findings were never made public.

Meghan, 43, has always denied the allegations, calling them "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

Since leaving royal life, Meghan and Harry have focused on their charitable foundation, Archewell, and media projects in the US.

Jason left his role as the Chief Executive Officer for The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in January 2022.

Prior to being their Chief Executive Officer, Jason was the Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex until March 20219. He is now on the board of trustees for Earthshot.

Despite stepping away from royal life, his experiences in the palace continue to attract interest.

See Jason's other major revelations from his interview here.