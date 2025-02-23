The real reason Princess Kate didn't reveal cancer diagnosis for so long revealed

Prince William, 41, was deeply affected when he learned of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis. According to former royal aide Jason Knauf, the Prince of Wales was devastated.

Jason, who worked for William and Kate for seven years, spoke about the Prince's reaction in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. He said: "It was awful, absolutely awful. It's the lowest I've ever seen him."

William had to balance his public duties while supporting his wife and their three children. The couple also needed time to process the news before sharing it publicly.

Why Kate kept her diagnosis private

© Shutterstock Princess Kate and Prince William needed time to process the news before sharing it publicly

Jason revealed that Kate, 43, and William decided to delay announcing the diagnosis. He explained: "They didn't want to say yet that she had cancer because they hadn't told the children and they were still working through how to tell the children."

The delay led to intense speculation online. Conspiracy theories about Kate's absence from public life spread quickly.

William and Kate prioritised their family, ensuring their children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – understood the situation first.

Kate's recovery and return to public life

© Getty Images William and Kate decided to delay announcing the diagnosis

Kate has now shared the positive news that she is in remission. She has started to return to public engagements while continuing to focus on her recovery.

She was seen in London back in January attending an optician appointment. This sparked discussion about a little-known side effect of chemotherapy – vision changes.

How cancer treatment may have affected Kate's vision

© UK Press via Getty Images Jason worked for William and Kate for several years

Cancer Research UK states that chemotherapy and immunotherapy can cause vision problems. Side effects include blurred vision, dulled colour perception, and headaches.

Kate has never been seen wearing glasses in public and has not spoken about needing contact lenses. Her recent visit to the optician suggests she may be experiencing these side effects.

Charles and Sarah share their experiences

© Getty Images King Charles with his son, Prince William

Kate has not spoken openly about her treatment's side effects. However, King Charles, 75, has shared his experience with cancer treatment.

During a visit to Wiltshire in May 2024, he told an army veteran that chemotherapy had affected his sense of taste. Sarah Ferguson, 64, has also discussed her experience with lymphedema following breast cancer treatment.

The Duchess of York encouraged cancer survivors to seek lymphatic drainage treatment. She shared: "I hope anyone who has been through a mastectomy, make sure you get some really good lymph drainage specialist to get you straight away."

Moving forward

© Getty Images William and Kate are all smiles

Kate's openness about her diagnosis has been a source of comfort for many. She previously said: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

Her gradual return to work shows her determination to focus on both her health and her royal responsibilities. Meanwhile, William continues to support her as she recovers.