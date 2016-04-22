Prince George meets President Obama and Michelle — in his robe and pjs!
Prince George is already a little world leader in the making. On Friday, the two-year-old showed off his foreign policy skills shaking hands with the President of the United States.
George was adorably dressed for the occasion wearing a white robe embroidered with his name on it over his pale blue, gingham pajamas and slippers, as he shook hands with President Barack Obama. The American leader and his wife Prince Harry at Kensington Palace.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Attached to the photo posted on Twitter, Kensington Palace, "Prince George meets The President and First Lady of the United States."
While the future king had never met the Obamas before, he had received a special present from them back in 2014. To celebrate his first birthday, Barack and the first lady gifted the Cambridges' son with a handmade rocking horse.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
On April 22, George was personally able to thank his visiting guests for his special toy. The palace tweeted out a photo of Princess Charlotte's big brother seated on his rocking horse as his mother, father and Barack happily looked on. Alongside the photo they wrote, "Prince George thanks @BarackObama for his rocking horse."
The saddle of George's wooden toy bears the presidential seal and is partly made from a branch of an oak tree which once stood on the South Lawn of the White House.
Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
The president and his wife arrived to Kensington Palace earlier in the evening, where they were warmly received by George's parents and Harry, who gave the first lady a double kiss on the cheek.
.@BarackObama and @MichelleObama arrive at Kensington Palace for dinner with The Duke, Duchess and Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/ZdXMj24pCL
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016
Prior to their night with the young British royals, the Obamas enjoyed a post-birthday luncheon with the Queen and Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh personally drove their guests of honor to Windsor Castle in his range rover. In a press conference today, President Obama admitted, "[The Queen] is truly one of my favorite people and should we be fortunate enough to reach 90, may we be as vibrant as she is."
He added, "She is an astonishing person and a real jewel to the world and not just to the United Kingdom."