13 famous faces Prince George has met - including Taylor Swift, David Beckham and the Obamas
The Prince and Princess of Wales's son will one day be king

Prince George meeting famous people - Taylor Swift, Barack Obama and David Beckham© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, has met a roster of famous faces over the last ten years, even from an early age.

Royal watchers were delighted as Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte posed for a snap with Taylor Swift after attending her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium last Friday.

George and Charlotte beamed from ear to ear as they met the US megastar backstage at the concert, which coincided with dad William's 42nd birthday.

But what other big names has George met? From footballers to world leaders, the young Prince has rubbed shoulders with some of the most high profile figures.

WATCH: All the famous faces Prince George has met

Take a look in the gallery below...

1/13

Taylor hilariously reference William's birthday when she shared a photo with the young royals on social media © Instagram

Taylor Swift

The Bejeweled singer shared her own photograph from her meet and greet with the royals, including boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player, writing: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

2/13

Prince George meeting the Obamas© The White House

The Obamas

George, then aged two, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama when they visited William and Kate at Kensington Palace in 2016.

3/13

Justin Trudeau© Danny Martindale

Justin Trudeau

Sometimes even princes and princesses get a little shy! Prince George declined a high five from a bemused Justin Trudeau - Canada's prime minister - during William and Kate's tour in 2017. 

4/13

William, Kate and George talking to David Beckham© Getty

David Beckham

Cameras captured the moment that Prince William and Kate introduced George to former footballer David Beckham during the Euro 2020 tournament, as the young prince watched his first England match.

5/13

Prince George in a box at the euros with Romeo Beckham, Ed Sheeran, David Seaman and Ellie Goulding© Getty

Ed Sheeran

But David Beckham wasn't the only famous face in the royal box during the match – he was also joined by his son, Romeo, as well as singers Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding and former England goalkeeper David Seaman.

6/13

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis meeting Sir David Attenborough© Kensington Palace

Sir David Attenborough

The Wales children were visibly in awe of Sir David Attenborough, as the young royals met the naturalist and broadcaster at their Kensington Palace home in 2020. George looked intrigued as he was presented with a fossilised tooth from an extinct Carcharocles megalodon – one of the most feared predators to have swum in the seas.

7/13

Prince George shakes hands with Jack Grealish © Alamy

Jack Grealish

8/13

Prince George of Wales, shakes hands with Pep Guardiola© Getty

Pep Guardiola

And George even got to meet Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, after their defeat to Manchester United at the FA Cup Final.

9/13

Prince George with Prince William and Sir Alex Ferguson© Getty

Sir Alex Ferguson

10/13

Prince George with Tyrone Mings© Getty

Tyrone Mings

As a treat during the Easter holidays, William took his fellow Aston Villa fan, George, to see their match against Lille OSC at Villa Park in their UEFA Europa Conference League match in April 2024, with the royals seated next to Villa centre-back, Tyrone Mings.

11/13

The Prince of Wales (right), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prince George in the box during day four of the second Ashes test match© Getty

Rishi Sunak

As a future king in waiting, George will one day conduct weekly audiences with the sitting prime minister, but he's already met a few, including Rishi Sunak. The British prime minister was seen enjoying a cricket match and pizza with William and George during the Ashes 2023 tournament.

12/13

Prince George with former New Zealand prime minister John Key© Getty

John Key

The former New Zealand prime minister met baby George during the tot's first royal tour to the country in 2014. John's tenure lasted from 2008 to 2016, when he was succeeded by Bill English.

13/13

Prince George with Prime Minister Tony Abbott© Getty

Tony Abbott

The former Australian prime minister cooed over baby George as William and Kate departed from Canberra on their royal tour in 2014.

