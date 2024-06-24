13 famous faces Prince George has met - including Taylor Swift, David Beckham and the Obamas

George and Charlotte beamed from ear to ear as they met the US megastar backstage at the concert, which coincided with dad William's 42nd birthday.
But what other big names has George met? From footballers to world leaders, the young Prince has rubbed shoulders with some of the most high profile figures.
Taylor Swift
The Bejeweled singer shared her own photograph from her meet and greet with the royals, including boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player, writing: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."
The Obamas
George, then aged two, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama when they visited William and Kate at Kensington Palace in 2016.
Justin Trudeau
Sometimes even princes and princesses get a little shy! Prince George declined a high five from a bemused Justin Trudeau - Canada's prime minister - during William and Kate's tour in 2017.
David Beckham
Cameras captured the moment that Prince William and Kate introduced George to former footballer David Beckham during the Euro 2020 tournament, as the young prince watched his first England match.
Ed Sheeran
But David Beckham wasn't the only famous face in the royal box during the match – he was also joined by his son, Romeo, as well as singers Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding and former England goalkeeper David Seaman.
Sir David Attenborough
The Wales children were visibly in awe of Sir David Attenborough, as the young royals met the naturalist and broadcaster at their Kensington Palace home in 2020. George looked intrigued as he was presented with a fossilised tooth from an extinct Carcharocles megalodon – one of the most feared predators to have swum in the seas.
Jack Grealish
Pep Guardiola
And George even got to meet Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, after their defeat to Manchester United at the FA Cup Final.
Sir Alex Ferguson
Tyrone Mings
As a treat during the Easter holidays, William took his fellow Aston Villa fan, George, to see their match against Lille OSC at Villa Park in their UEFA Europa Conference League match in April 2024, with the royals seated next to Villa centre-back, Tyrone Mings.
Rishi Sunak
As a future king in waiting, George will one day conduct weekly audiences with the sitting prime minister, but he's already met a few, including Rishi Sunak. The British prime minister was seen enjoying a cricket match and pizza with William and George during the Ashes 2023 tournament.
John Key
The former New Zealand prime minister met baby George during the tot's first royal tour to the country in 2014. John's tenure lasted from 2008 to 2016, when he was succeeded by Bill English.
Tony Abbott
The former Australian prime minister cooed over baby George as William and Kate departed from Canberra on their royal tour in 2014.
