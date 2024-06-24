13 famous faces Prince George has met - including Taylor Swift, David Beckham and the Obamas

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, has met a roster of famous faces over the last ten years, even from an early age.

Royal watchers were delighted as Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte posed for a snap with Taylor Swift after attending her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium last Friday.

George and Charlotte beamed from ear to ear as they met the US megastar backstage at the concert, which coincided with dad William's 42nd birthday.

But what other big names has George met? From footballers to world leaders, the young Prince has rubbed shoulders with some of the most high profile figures.

1/ 13 © Instagram Taylor Swift The Bejeweled singer shared her own photograph from her meet and greet with the royals, including boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player, writing: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."



2/ 13 © The White House The Obamas George, then aged two, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama when they visited William and Kate at Kensington Palace in 2016.

3/ 13 © Danny Martindale Justin Trudeau Sometimes even princes and princesses get a little shy! Prince George declined a high five from a bemused Justin Trudeau - Canada's prime minister - during William and Kate's tour in 2017.

4/ 13 © Getty David Beckham Cameras captured the moment that Prince William and Kate introduced George to former footballer David Beckham during the Euro 2020 tournament, as the young prince watched his first England match.



5/ 13 © Getty Ed Sheeran But David Beckham wasn't the only famous face in the royal box during the match – he was also joined by his son, Romeo, as well as singers Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding and former England goalkeeper David Seaman.

6/ 13 © Kensington Palace Sir David Attenborough The Wales children were visibly in awe of Sir David Attenborough, as the young royals met the naturalist and broadcaster at their Kensington Palace home in 2020. George looked intrigued as he was presented with a fossilised tooth from an extinct Carcharocles megalodon – one of the most feared predators to have swum in the seas.



7/ 13 © Alamy Jack Grealish

8/ 13 © Getty Pep Guardiola And George even got to meet Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, after their defeat to Manchester United at the FA Cup Final.

9/ 13 © Getty Sir Alex Ferguson

10/ 13 © Getty Tyrone Mings As a treat during the Easter holidays, William took his fellow Aston Villa fan, George, to see their match against Lille OSC at Villa Park in their UEFA Europa Conference League match in April 2024, with the royals seated next to Villa centre-back, Tyrone Mings.



11/ 13 © Getty Rishi Sunak As a future king in waiting, George will one day conduct weekly audiences with the sitting prime minister, but he's already met a few, including Rishi Sunak. The British prime minister was seen enjoying a cricket match and pizza with William and George during the Ashes 2023 tournament.

12/ 13 © Getty John Key The former New Zealand prime minister met baby George during the tot's first royal tour to the country in 2014. John's tenure lasted from 2008 to 2016, when he was succeeded by Bill English.



13/ 13 © Getty Tony Abbott The former Australian prime minister cooed over baby George as William and Kate departed from Canberra on their royal tour in 2014.