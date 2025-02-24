Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik's solo trip revealed ahead of overseas royal tours with Queen Mary
Subscribe
King Frederik's solo trip revealed ahead of overseas royal tours with Queen Mary
Queen Mary and King Frederik wearing suits in Copenhagen in 2023© Getty Images

King Frederik's solo trip revealed ahead of overseas royal tours with Queen Mary

Crown Prince Christian acted as his father's regent

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Share this:

The Danish royal palace confirmed that King Frederik was abroad on a private trip last Friday, with his son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, acting as regent in his absence.

It's since been revealed that the Danish monarch, 56, flew to Switzerland for the Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide.

Biathlon is a winter sport encompassing cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. Athletes race through snow-covered courses, stopping at designated shooting ranges to hit targets.

Frederik was pictured arriving on the course by Danish newspaper, Dagbladet.  

It comes after the King and his wife, Queen Mary, enjoyed a private holiday with their three youngest children during their winter break from school from 7 to 16 February.

Crown Prince Christian also acted as regent during that period. 

Christian, Frederik and Mary waving from balcony© Getty
Crown Prince Christian is currently at military school

The Danish royal couple have a busy spring ahead of them, with various official international trips announced. 

King Frederik and Queen Mary will undergo a state visit to Finland from 4 to 5 March, followed by a state visit to France from 31 March to 2 April.

The monarch will then pay a solo accession visit to Japan from 23 to 25 April, where he will participate in the international world exhibition Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner© Shutterstock
Queen Mary and King Fredrik will travel to Finland and France next month

Queen Mary resumed her royal duties last week after visiting family in her native Australia.

The royal, 53, was pictured as she held a meeting with the leader of The Queen Mary's Centre, Simon Kjær Hansen, at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen last Friday.

On Monday, the King and Queen were expected to attend a service at Holmes Church to mark the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Queen Mary with Simon Kjær Hansen© Kongehuset
Queen Mary held a meeting with Simon Kjær Hansen

On Tuesday, Frederik will greet newly-appointed first lieutenants from the Army at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg, while Mary will attend the EliteForsk Prize ceremony.

And on Friday, the royal couple will host a special evening reception for the arts and culture sectors at the palace, where they will be joined by Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe. 

WATCH: Queen Mary's greatest looks

Family outing

It was also confirmed on Monday that the Danish royals will once again participate in this year's Royal Run on 9 June.

Crown Prince Frederik running in Aabenraa, Jutland© Getty
King Frederik is an avid runner

King Frederik will kick off the race in Ribe, continuing in Horsens, before ending in Copenhagen/Frederiksberg. 

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian will participate in the race in Viborg, while Queen Mary will run in the Korsør event. 

Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent running© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent participating in Royal Run last year

Frederik, who has run marathons in Copenhagen, New York and Paris, set up Royal Run to mark his 50th birthday in 2018 and it has become an annual event ever since.

LISTEN: Invictus Games, Trump and more

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More