Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are settling into life as a family of four with their three sons and their newborn daughter.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Ines, on 7 February, with the Swedish royals both taking leave from their public duties.

And now the Swedish palace has revealed when Carl Philip, 45, will return to his royal engagements.

The calendar on the royal family's website has been updated and Prince Carl Philip will attend a meeting for his and Princess Sofia's Foundation at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on 18 March.

The father-of-four was last seen publicly as he attended a special church service (Te Deum) with his sons three days after his daughter's birth.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip with his sons at the Te Deum service

As well as Princess Ines, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are also parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

The couple shared the first photograph of all four children together last week, with little Ines nestled contently on Gabriel's lap, as Alexander held her hand and Julian sweetly stroked her head.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The first photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's four children together

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," the royal couple captioned the shot, adding: "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."

© Instagram / @prinsparet Julian sweetly kisses his baby sister on the head

Princess Ines, who is eighth in line to the throne, is titled the Duchess of Västerbotten but like her brothers, she is not styled HRH.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

King Carl XVI Gustaf made the decision to limit royal titles within the royal household in 2019, only granting them to his heir, Crown Princess Victoria, and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Her yoga qualification Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 2. Her three tattoos Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 3. Her waitressing days Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007 4. Her reality TV moment Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel. 5. Her modelling days Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia.

Parental leave in Sweden

It's seen as one of the most progressive countries in the world when it comes to work-life balance.

Sweden introduced state-funded parental leave in 1974, designed for couples to share.

Today, parents in Sweden are legally entitled to a total of 480 days of paid parental leave (240 days each) when a child is born or adopted.

© Shutterstock Victoria and Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

As introduced last year, parents can also choose to transfer up to 45 days of their parental leave to grandparents or family friends.

Sweden's Prince Daniel became the first royal to take paternity leave with both of his and Crown Princess Victoria's children.

