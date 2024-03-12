Lady Gabriella bids farewell to husband Thomas Kingston at private funeral

A private family funeral for Thomas Kingston took place on Tuesday morning following his shock death at the age of 45, HELLO! understands.

The service took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's in London followed by a reception in St James's Palace, with the funeral procession departing from the chapel of Kensington Palace accompanied by close family.

Members of the royal family were among the 140 people in attendance to support Thomas's widow, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas's family, including the Prince of Wales, Lady Gabriella's parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

HELLO! understands the one hour service was led by the Sub-Dean of the Chapels Royal, the Revd Canon Paul Wright, with a sermon from the former Bishop of London, the Rt Revd Richard Chartres. The funeral was followed by a private cremation, with a larger scale memorial service expected to be held in honour of Thomas in due course.

The King, 75, was not in attendance at the service as he is currently receiving cancer treatment. Meanwhile, the Queen, 76, hosted a reception to celebrate International Women’s Day, where she marked the end of the WOW Girls Festival Bus tour.

Thomas was found dead at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on 1 March found that the financier died from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body.

© Alexandra Diez de Rivera/ Buckingham Palace Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston photographed upon their engagement in 2018

During the hearing, Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, outlined the circumstances of Thomas' death, saying: "Mr Kingston was visiting his parents’ home in the Cotswolds. On February 25 2024 he ate lunch with his parents. His father went out to walk the dogs.

“On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked-out building when no reply could be gained.

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.

"A post-mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as a traumatic wound to the head."

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her husband in a joint statement with his family released on 27 February, describing him as an "exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a "great shock to the whole family".

© Lady Gabriella Kingston/ Buckingham Palace Lady Gabriella shared this touching photograph last month as she paid tribute to her late husband

The King and Queen sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, and Thomas' parents and siblings.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 18 May 2019. The couple were last pictured together on Valentine's Day as they joined Queen Camilla at a star-studded soiree to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare.

The Chapel Royal's history

© Alamy Inside the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace

The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace has been the location of many royal events through history, including christenings and weddings.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had originally been due to tie the knot inside the intimate venue in 2020, but their nuptials were postponed and they opted for the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor instead in July 2020.

While the most recent royal weddings have been held in Windsor, The Chapel Royal has previously played host to some prestigious nuptials, including those of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on 10 February 1840.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, were both christened at the Chapel Royal in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Lady Gabriella herself was also baptised inside the church in June 1981.

Funeral takes place on poignant date

© Getty Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella made their couple debut at Cheltenham on 12 March 2015

Nine years ago on 12 March 2015, Lady Gabriella was photographed with her new beau Thomas Kingston as they attended Cheltenham Festival together.

The financier wore a tweed jacket over a teal jumper, a white shirt and blue tie, while Lady Gabriella looked elegant in a grey jacket over a light roll-neck and a bright blue trilby hat.

Thomas was a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in "frontier economies".

The Bristol University graduate had also worked in Baghdad, Iraq, working to procure the release of hostages after joining the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the Foreign Office.

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.