Princess Michael of Kent makes rare comments following death of son-in-law Thomas Kingston: 'They were happy together'

Princess Michael of Kent has addressed the death of her son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, for the first time since the financier took his own life on 25 February 2024.

In an interview with Majesty Magazine, the 79-year-old said: "Tom was a lovely man, so kind and thoughtful. They were very happy together. We often had them here with Freddie and Sophie and the girls for Sunday lunch."

She added: "We never had an inkling anything was wrong."

Thomas died aged 45 from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, on 25 February.

An inquest held following his death was told that Thomas had initially been given sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace used by royal household staff, after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

He later returned to the surgery saying they were not making him feel better, and his doctor moved him from sertraline to citalopram, a similar drug.

In a witness statement, Lady Gabriella Kingston described her marriage to Thomas as "deeply loving and trusting" and that he had never expressed any suicidal thoughts to her or others.

She added that he had been deeply affected by the suicide of a friend and the "devastating impact it had on other people's loved ones".

Following the inquest, Thomas's widow, Lady Gabriella was supported by her parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent as they attended the Princess of Wales's carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

Lady Gabriella, who was dressed in an olive green coat, arrived alongside her cousin, Lady Helen Taylor – daughter of the Duke of Kent. She was last seen publicly in June, when she joined the royal family at Royal Ascot.

Thomas and Lady Gabriella married on 18 May 2019, with the late Queen in attendance. A viral image from the wedding saw Gabriella bending down and holding the royal's hand as they speak.

The late monarch, dressed in a matching hat and coat, can be seen beaming back at the newlywed ahead of Gabriella and Thomas's wedding breakfast.

Reflecting on one moment from her nuptials, Lady Gabriella told HELLO!: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered on to my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately, my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm."

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.

