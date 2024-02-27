Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas Kingston dead at 45

Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband, Thomas Kingston, has died at the age of 45.

In a statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray on Tuesday read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Mr Kingston was found deceased at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm. An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

© Getty Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston on their wedding day

Lady Gabriella, who is a British writer, wed financier Thomas in May 2019 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent were among the royals to attend a thanksgiving service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle earlier on Tuesday. Lady Gabriella, a godchild of the late Constantine, and her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, were absent from the memorial.

Who is Lady Gabriella Kingston?

© Getty Lady Gabriella with her father, Prince Michael of Kent, at Wimbledon 2023

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's only daughter was born at the Lindo wing of St Mary's hospital in London on 23 April 1981.

She grew up at Kensington Palace, and she later studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities.

While she does not carry out royal duties, Lady Gabriella is currently a freelance writer and contributes to an array of publications, including The London Magazine, Conde Nast Traveller, Sustainable First and Cabana magazine.