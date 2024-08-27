Meet Mariah Carey's teenage twins with ex Nick Cannon, Moroccan and Monroe

She may be the Queen of Christmas to most, but to Moroccan and Monroe, affectionately nicknamed Roc and Roe, Mariah Carey is just mom.

The "Fantasy" singer, 55, first became a mom in 2011, when she welcomed her twins with her husband at the time, Nick Cannon.

The former couple had tied the knot in 2008, and welcomed their first and only children together (the TV host has welcomed ten others) on their third wedding anniversary, on April 30, 2011.

Though Mariah and Nick divorce five years later, they have remained friends, and their kids' biggest supporters. "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," the doting mom told People in 2019, adding: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Now Roc and Roe are officially teenagers, and with time, sharing more and more glimpses into their personalities. Learn all about them below.

© Getty Images

Monroe

According to her mom's reps, Monroe was born first out of the twins, and is named in honor of Marilyn Monroe, though first and foremost, Mariah wanted her kids to have her same initials.

And not only do they have the same initials, but Monroe appears to have inherited her mom's singing voice. The teen has performed on stage alongside Mariah several times, most recently during her Christmas tour last year.

During an appearance on Good Morning America at the time, Mariah confessed her daughter was putting in even more work than she was herself rehearsing. "I think my daughter is rehearsing more than me. I think she has it together more than me," she shared.

Moreover, she revealed Monroe did in fact inherit her signature high-pitch, she just "has to play with it."

Now that she's a teen, Monroe already has her own Instagram account, and among her first posts was a shout-out to Olivia Rodrigo after seeing her in concert. Sharing a photo with the "Good 4 U" singer, she wrote: "This is so late but last Tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like @oliviarodrigo I love u so much I had the time of my life it was a dream [for real]."

© Instagram

Moroccan

Moroccan was named in honor of the Morocco-inspired decoration at his parents' New York City apartment, where they got engaged.

Though seemingly more reserved than his sister, Moroccan has similarly joined his mom on stage on numerous occasions.

He also has been sharing glimpses of his day-to-day life and personality on Instagram, most recently a photo dump including selfies with his twin sister, photos of hangouts with friends, plus a snap of his dad Nick working on an electric piano keyboard with him.