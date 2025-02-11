Rare glimpse inside King Charles' royal kitchen with the best views

His Majesty King Charles III opened the doors to his Highgrove residence on Friday evening for a glittering night of celebrations. There was a celebrity guestlist including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham and actors Stanley Tucci and Dame Helen Mirren, who were there to sample an Italian "slow food" feast. The real star of the show though was the epic kitchen where the dinner was prepared.

A rare video, shared by The King's Foundation, showcased inside the royal home – and even gave fans a look inside the rarely-seen kitchens!

WATCH: King Charles shares a rare insight inside Highgrove House on special occasion

Renowned Italian chef, Francesco Mazzei was spotted in the steamy kitchen, preparing the meals for the King, Queen Camilla and their guests. In the shot, various fryers and hobs could be seen, as well as a giant extractor fan. What amazed us is the fact the chefs have a gorgeous view of the grounds from inside! Although it was a foggy winter's day, a faint outline of trees on Charles' estate could be seen through the grid-lined windows.

Charles' Tetbury residence has 900 acres of gardens, and they are quite the passion project for the hands-on royal who loves to try his hand at a spot of gardening alongside his employees.

Francesco Mazzei was seen inside the royal kitchen

As well as this working kitchen, which is ideal for hosting events, it is likely that Charles also has his own private kitchen on site.

The video clip also revealed the dining set-up, and fans were bowled over by the beauty of the setting. "Everything looked beautiful," and "Sensational" were among the comments left underneath the post.

The King's cushion

It has been reported that His Majesty has a special cushion to hand during state banquets to help with his back pain, so it's very likely that this cushion would have been ready and waiting for him at the table.



© Getty King Charles uses a pillow to sit on at dinner

"Wherever [King Charles] goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table," Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team told HELLO!, after he catered for the royal on many occasions.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

"He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot [King] Charles' place setting at a table because all his bits and pieces are there."

History of Highgrove

© Getty King Charles pictured at his Highgrove home in 2008

The monarch first bought the property in 1980, and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is where he and Queen Camilla go for their summer breaks.

The King's website for Highgrove explains a little about its history. "The house was originally styled ‘High Grove’ and was built between 1796 and 1798 on the site of an older property. In Georgian neo-classical style, its most likely architect was Anthony Keck, a local mason. Immediately before HM The King's arrival, Highgrove was the home of Maurice Macmillan, son of Harold Macmillan, who was the British Prime Minister in the 1950s and early 1960s."

Highgrove House has glorious gardens

The once private home now hosts 40,000 visitors each year who enjoy the tours and glorious gardens.



