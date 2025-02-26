Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The special connection between King Charles and Prince Louis revealed
split image showing king charles and prince louis © Getty Images

The monarch is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Beyond his role as monarch, King Charles is a husband, father and grandfather. He shares a particularly close bond with his five grandchildren: the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

His Majesty, known affectionately as "Grandpa Wales" isn't afraid to get stuck in with grandparent duties, and is known for keeping the young royals entertained.

Kate on balcony with Charles and Camilla © Getty Images
King Charles during Trooping the Colour in 2024

During a 2018 interview for Prince, Son & Heir – Charles at 70, Queen Camilla said of her husband: "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my Grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him." 

Take a look at Charles's bond with Louis in the video below...

She continued: "He reads Harry Potter, and he can do all the different voices, and I think children really appreciate that."

But did you know that there is a special link between Charles and Prince Louis?

grandfather with grandson on lap at pageant © Getty Images
Charles and Louis shared a sweet moment during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022

The pair are connected on a deeper level via their names which are teeming with subtle tributes.

Charles was christened Charles Philip Arthur George, while Prince Louis' full name is Louis Arthur Charles. Aside from the obvious addition of 'Charles' in the young royal's name, the pair also have the shared middle name 'Arthur' which is originally thought to be a nod to the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable.

father holding waving son © Getty Images
The monarch is a grandfather of five

Other royals sharing the sweet moniker include Prince William, Queen Victoria's third son, and the eldest son of King Henry VII of England. It also happens to be the name of Pippa Middleton's eldest child.

Louis's milestone moment

Earlier this month, Louis became the first of Kate and William's children to capture the Princess of Wales in a new portrait shared ahead of World Cancer Day.

Kate Middleton pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day © Instagram
Princess Kate pictured in frosty woodland for World Cancer Day

The youngster, six, took a picture of his mother Kate posing outdoors in a woodland area with her arms outstretched. She was shown wearing a longline khaki coat and a stylish baker boy cap.

At the time, delighted royal fans praised Louis' artistic talent, with one saying: "I can't believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that's so sweet," while a second added: "A beautiful image and message, looks like Louis has got his mother's love for photography - a talented young boy!"

Kate Middleton smiling at a camera© Shutterstock
Photography is a passion for Princess Kate

Kate is passionate about photography and art. She studied History of Art at university and also completed a dissertation on photography. Beyond this, she's also known for taking many of her children's official portraits, as well as cover pictures of Queen Camilla for Country Life magazine.

