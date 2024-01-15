5 photos that show King Charles' sweet bond with grandson Prince Louis

King Charles shares a special bond with all five of his grandchildren. Known as "Grandpa Wales," the monarch is a devoted grandfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children Archie and Lilibet as well as Prince William and Princess Kate's three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Sharing a glimpse of his hands-on approach to grandparenting, Queen Camilla said in a 2018 interview for Prince, Son & Heir – Charles at 70: "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my Grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter, and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

Back in 2022, King Charles and Prince Louis delighted royal fans with their heartwarming antics at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of their sweetest moments together…

Balcony smiles © Getty Images At Trooping the Colour in 2019, Charles looked every inch the doting grandfather as he enjoyed a sweet moment with Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. As Prince Louis offered a cheeky wave during his big Trooping debut, Charles could be seen smiling from ear to ear. Too adorable. For the splendid occasion, Prince Louis was dressed in a blue and white embroidered shirt and a pair of coordinating periwinkle blue shorts.



Candid chats © Getty Images Charles's bond with Prince Louis was crystal clear at the late Queen Elizabeth II's mesmerising Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022. The charismatic duo won us over with their sweet antics, with many royal fans heaping praise on Charles' very hands-on approach. And in one segment of the pageant, Prince Louis appeared enraptured as he eagerly listened to his doting grandfather. See the sweet moment Louis crawled onto his grandfather's lap in the video below...



WATCH: Prince Louis climbs onto King Charles' lap

Tickled pink © Getty Images During the pageant, King Charles and Prince Louis also appeared to enjoy a light-hearted moment together. Whether tickled by something his grandfather had said or amused by the fleet of entertainers unfurling in front of him, Prince Louis evidently relished his one-on-one time with his beloved "Grandpa Wales".





A smile from grandpa © Getty Images Back in 2022, Prince Louis caught the attention of his grandfather Charles at Trooping the Colour. As key members of the royal family gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, Prince Louis evidently couldn't contain his excitement as he shared a sweet moment with his grandpa. Dressed to impress, Prince Louis, aged four at the time, looked particularly sweet wearing a white sailor's suit complete with navy trim and a nautical navy neckerchief. Sound familiar? The outfit bore a striking resemblance to Prince William's sailor outfit that he wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985, leading many royal fans to speculate whether Prince Louis had inherited his father's charming outfit.

