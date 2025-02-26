Queen Letizia dazzles in red as she joins King Felipe to admire breathtaking Annie Leibovitz portraits

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for a special engagement as they visited The Tyranny of Cronos exhibition, where their portraits by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz are on display.

The event took place at the historic Bank of Spain building on Wednesday, which saw the royal couple appear in awe as they viewed their striking images, captured by the famous photographer, who also joined the Spanish royals.

© Getty King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia visit the exhibition where their portraits by Annie Leibovitz are on display

Queen Letizia turned heads in a sophisticated red suit, exuding confidence and poise as she explored the exhibition alongside King Felipe.

The King and Queen took their time admiring the collection, engaging with curators and sharing their appreciation for the celebrated photographer's artistry.

In the portraits, Letizia, 52, looks breathtaking in a black strapless gown by Spanish courtier Cristóbal Balenciaga, with ruched detailing across the bodice and an A-list style skirt.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia went to see the display at the Bank of Spain building

The Spanish queen also posed with a red satin shawl draped around her arms, complete with jaw-dropping accessories including the Queen Ena's Diamond Riviere necklace and diamond drop earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband, King Felipe, 57, stood proudly in military uniform inside the opulent Gasparini Hall of the Royal Palace in Madrid.

© Getty The Spanish royals were joined by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz

The photographs were taken by Leibovitz in February 2024, along with a third image of the former Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, who left the position last June.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are not the first royals to be photographed by the talented photographer, who became the first American to take an official portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2007.

She also took the Queen's 90th birthday portraits – one alongside Prince Phillip and another with the youngest family members at Windsor Castle.

The iconic photo featured Queen Elizabeth II with her eldest five great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla and Savannah Phillips and Mia along with the monarch's youngest grandchildren, Viscount James Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.