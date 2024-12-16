Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Felipe and Queen Letizia release Christmas card - see the never-before-seen family photo
King Felipe and Queen Letizia release Christmas card - see the never-before-seen family photo
King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia© Getty

King Felipe and Queen Letizia release Christmas card - see the never-before-seen family photo

The Spanish royals released a personal portrait

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
8 minutes ago
Queen Letizia and King Felipe have released a touching never-before-seen image with their family Christmas card this year.

For the first time, the Spanish royal household has shared a portrait which hasn't been previously seen in public, and the card also contains another heartwarming feature.

The king and queen are pictured together with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 17.

Letizia, 52, dressed in a satin aqua blue dress, places an arm lovingly around her daughter Leonor, who looks elegant in a tailored red trouser suit.

Felipe, 56, sporting a navy suit and a patterned tie, beams at the camera, with one hand on his youngest daughter Sofia's arm, who is wearing a navy patterned jumpsuit.

Spanish royal family's 2024 Christmas card© Casa de Su Majestad el Rey
The sweet family photo

The family picture was captured after the royals presided over the Solemn Changing of the Royal Guard in June, which marked the beginning of commemorative events for the tenth anniversary of King Felipe's accession.

The message inside translates to: "Merry Christmas, and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence," and is signed by all four royals.

The card was signed by all four royals© Casa de Su Majestad el Rey
The card was signed by all four royals

There is also a touching tribute to those affected by the deadly flash flooding in Valencia in October, which affected more than 800,000 people and killed 230 people.

The card contains an extract from a poem by Francisco Brines, which translates in English to:

"And I seek a face that reflects light,

someone who, like me, though only holding death,

also holds, as I once did,

defying it, life."

The poem inside the Spanish royal family's card© Casa de Su Majestad el Rey
The poem inside the Spanish royal family's card

The Valencian poet received the Cervantes Prize in 2021 at his home in Elca, Oliva, from the king and queen, just eight days before his death.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have visited the region on three occasions since the floods, with the royals pelted with mud - aimed at politicians - in the aftermath.

Crown Princess Leonor in red suit sitting with parents and sister© Getty
The image was taken during the Solemn Changing of the Royal Guard in June

The Spanish royals traditionally spend the festive period at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, with a dinner taking place on 24 December, alongside King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia.

Felipe and Letizia aren't the only royals to release their Christmas card – Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde shared a very glamorous family portrait, while King Charles and Queen Camilla chose a snap from spring.

