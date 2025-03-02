Crown Princess Victoria's son Prince Oscar beams in new portrait shared to mark 9th birthday

The Swedish royal family have released a striking new portrait of Prince Oscar in honour of his ninth birthday.

The picture, which was shared to Instagram on Sunday 2 March, showed Crown Princess Victoria's son beaming for the camera while dressed in a dark charcoal knitted jumper and a navy check shirt.

© Kate Gabor/The Royal Court of Sweden Prince Oscar posed for new photos to mark his ninth birthday

Oscar had his blonde hair slicked over to one side and appeared to be standing up as he posed for photographer Kate Gabor.

A caption beneath the charming snapshot read: "Today marks the birthday of H.K.H. Prince Oscar 9 years. Congratulations!"

© Getty Images The Swedish royal couple share two children together

Royal fans quickly flooded the comments section with touching well-wishes. One follower wrote: "HIP HIP HOORAY! Happy birthday to you!" while a second penned: "Happy birthday, very similar to Estelle," and a third sweetly chimed in: "Congratulations on your birthday Oscar! Hope you have a great birthday!"

Crown Princess Victoria, 47, and her husband Prince Daniel, 51, welcomed their son Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne on 2 March 2016 in Solna.

His godparents are Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his maternal aunt, Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

© Getty Images Oscar is the youngest son of Victoria and Daniel

Aside from Oscar, the Swedish royal couple are also doting parents to a daughter called Princess Estelle whom they welcomed on 23 February in 2012.

And like Princess Charlotte, Princess Estelle made history when she was born. She is the first female in Swedish history to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers.

© Getty Images Princess Estelle is second in line to the throne

She is currently second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after her mother, meaning that she will one day become queen.

Victoria and Daniel's love story

The couple crossed paths after a training session at the then-Daniel Westling's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. They soon embarked on a whirlwind romance and announced their engagement in February 2009.

© Shutterstock The couple met in the mid-2000s

They wed a year later in Stockholm, saying "I do" in front of family, friends, and a handful of royal guests including Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

On her big day, Victoria looked stunning in a white satin wedding dress designed by Pär Engsheden, which included a V-shaped back, an off-the-shoulder neckline and an elegant A-line skirt.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel on their wedding day in 2010

For some added sparkle, the mother-of-two also wore the Cameo Tiara which had previously been worn by her mother, Queen Silvia, on her wedding day to King Carl XVI Gustaf in 1976.