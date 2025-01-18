Crown Princess Victoria rocks unusual garment as she marks major anniversary

Crown Princess Victoria marked a special anniversary on Saturday as the Swedish royal headed out for the 100th anniversary of the Malmö Symphony Orchestra.

The heir to the Swedish throne wore a silver and black fringe top that featured oversized cuffs for the special event, which was held at the Malmö Live Concert Hall. Alongside her unique top, Victoria also wore a sleek pair of black trousers and carried a bejewelled clutch bag that perfectly matched her zany shirt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH:Relive this iconic fashion moment from Crown Princess Victoria

The 47-year-old wore her stylish raven locks in a bun, and she accessorised with a striking pair of diamond drop earrings, while wearing modest makeup for her outing.

Victoria always looks flawless and last month when she attended a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates, she was show-stopping in her gorgeous ensemble.

© Hillergren/TT/Shutterstock Victoria looked wonderful in her unique outfit

The royal was seen wearing a gorgeous navy gown from H&M's Conscious Collection. She upcycled the high street look, adding capped sleeves to the gown which featured a tiered ruffled skirt and fitted bodice with a crew neckline.

Victoria is set to make history in the future, as the royal will become Sweden's first queen regnant when she succeeds her father, King Carl Gustaf; she will also be the fourth woman in history to serve as the monarch of Sweden.

© Getty The royal always has elegant looks

The royal initially dated Daniel Collert, who is now a film producer, after the couple met during their school days, however they went their separate ways in 2001. In 2002, there was media speculation that Victoria was dating her personal trainer, Daniel Westling.

The relationship was confirmed later in the year and the duo dated for seven years before Daniel got down on knee and the pair were married on 19 June 2010. The duo have welcomed two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

© Shutterstock Victoria and Daniel are parents to two children

Victoria has been open about her health issues, including a battle with anorexia and an eating disorder. In the 2002 book, Victoria, Victoria!, she said: "I felt like an accelerating train, going right down... during the whole period. I had eating disorders and was aware of it, my anguish was enormous.

I really hated how I looked like, how I was... I, Victoria, didn't exist. It felt like everything in my life and around me was controlled by others. The one thing I could control was the food I put in me."