Crown Princess Victoria's after-school treat for Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar revealed

Crown Princess Victoria's children looked positively starstruck as they met players from Sweden's women's national football team at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.

Princess Estelle, 11, and Prince Oscar, seven, joined their mother at the reception, after their first day back at school.

The young royals were aptly dressed in their team's national colours, with Estelle wearing a yellow button-up dress, while her younger brother, Oscar, sported a football shirt.

Crown Princess Victoria and her brother, Prince Carl Philip, invited the women's side to the palace after they finished third in the Women's World Cup final.

Sweden defeated co-hosts Australia 2-0 last Saturday, while Spain were crowned champions against the Lionesses in the final.

The Swedish team shared a video as they arrived back home on Monday, with the players proudly wearing their bronze medals.

The squad also shared a photo with the Swedish royals after their visit to the palace, captioning the group shot: "Thank you @kungahuset for letting us visit you at the castle."

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle beamed as they talked to the players at the reception

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock The Swedish royals pose for a group photo with Sweden's women's national football team

The palace posted a candid picture of Estelle and Oscar, both in their football kits, after the World Cup ended on Sunday.

"The Crown Princess family sends its warmest congratulations to @swewnt after yesterday's bronze," the caption read.

And on Monday, Crown Princess Victoria shared a back-to-school snap of her children as they returned to their classrooms. Estelle is now in Year 5, while Oscar has started 1st grade.

© Crown Princess Victoria Back to school for Oscar and Estelle

The future queen also included some images from the family's summer break, showing Estelle wearing a flower crown, Oscar relaxing in the garden with their dog Rio, and another of the siblings posing together on a rock by the coast.

NEWS: The Prince and Princess of Wales heading to Balmoral for family reunion

© Crown Princess Victoria Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle on their summer vacation

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, reside with their children at Haga Palace in Stockholm.

Earlier this summer, the Swedish royals celebrated Victoria's 46th birthday during its annual public celebrations on the island of Öland. The royals take part in a photocall at Solliden Palace and greet waiting crowds, followed by a concert.

This year is a particularly momentous year for the family, as King Carl XVI Gustaf will mark his Golden Jubilee on 15 September. Learn more about the other monarchies of Europe in the clip below...

WATCH: Meet the Kings and Queens of Europe

King Carl and Queen Silvia share three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine – as well as eight grandchildren.

In October 2019, the king issued a statement rescinding the royal status of Princess Madeleine's three children and Prince Carl Philip's sons, in a bid to slim down the Swedish monarchy.

Madeleine's children, Leonore, Nicolas, Adrienne and Carl Philip's sons, Alexander, Gabriel and Julian are not styled as His or Her Royal Highness, but their princely titles remain.