Queen Mary is unrecognisable in latest wintry getaway photos alongside King Frederik

Queen Mary is instantly recognisable for her luscious dark locks, bright smile, and easy grace; yet the Danish royal caused fans to do a double take in her latest social media post amid their state visit to Finland.

The mother of four shared a happy snap alongside her husband, King Frederik X, as they enjoyed leisure time on their trip to their fellow Nordic country.

The Queen took a photo of the couple rugged up in their warmest winter wear to fight the cold, with Mary wearing a black neck gaiter, a matching beanie and a sturdy blue jacket, while her husband smiled in a thick brown jacket and matching cap.

A reindeer in the background prepared to take them on a journey via sled, which the pair filmed as they passed by the stunning Finnish countryside covered in snow.

They also shared a video from inside a sprawling Finnish restaurant with music performed in the background and a blazing fire lit in the middle of the log room.

"The state visit to Finland starts tomorrow, but already today we have enjoyed the magical Finnish landscape in Saariselkä in Lapland," read the caption, written in Danish and translated into English.

"Together with the Presidential couple, we have experienced the Finnish nature as it should be with cross-country skis under our feet. We look forward to starting the official visit tomorrow and getting up close to some of what Finland has to offer in the coming days."

Fans of the duo, who married in May 2004, took to the comments to share their sentiments on Frederik and Mary's getaway. "So wonderful to see these two just like any other Aussie and Dane couple," said one supporter, while another added that Mary is, "just an Aussie appreciating all things worldly.

"Looks lovely and relaxed before the real work begins. Enjoy your time in Finland," said another.

This outing comes just hours after the King and Queen went skiing with the Finnish president, Alexander Stubb, and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

The foursome were dressed for the chill as they shared a photo to Instagram from their adventure, their faces lit up with smiles.

"Denmark and Finland have a close cooperation based on shared Nordic values and a common history," read the caption. "The state visit thus highlights the strong ties between the two countries as Nordic neighbours and the close partnership across historical, political and cultural areas."

Frederik and Mary will conduct a two-day state visit to Finland, where they will visit the cities of Helsinki and Uusimaa.

Just prior to their visit, the married couple delighted fans with their showstopping dance at a ball they hosted in Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The 53-year-old donned a stunning Jenny Packham gown in shimmering pink, complete with the diamond Edwardian tiara that offset her dress perfectly.

Mary danced the Les Lanciers square dance alongside her husband on the night, proving that she was dedicated to the difficult moves as she twirled around in her gown.

The party celebrated Danish arts and culture in a tradition that had started in 1976 with Queen Margrethe.

