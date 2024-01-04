Queen Margrethe is so elegant in satin supported by Crown Princess Mary for final appearance as queen

The Danish royal family have stepped out for their third appearance this week and it is a historic event as the reception marks Queen Margrethe's final public appearance as queen following her shock abdication announcement. The monarch was pictured alongside her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary who will assume the throne on 14 January.

The event, held at Christiansborg Castle was the New Year's cure for officers from the Armed Forces and the National Emergency Management Agency, as well as representatives of major national organisations and the royal patronage.

© Getty Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in her New Year's speech

The queen wore her 'cure' look - a red maxi skirt and coordinating jacket which she debuted last year and wears to all the New Year's celebrations. The jacket featured fur around both wrists and at the collar.

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will rule Denmark

Take a look at the best pictures of the historic event…

Queen Margrethe's grand entrance © Instagram Queen Margrethe was seen sitting in a golden carriage as she is escorted by the Gardehusar Regiment's Horseskort on picture-perfect snow-covered streets from Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen for the New Year's reception.



Procession of the Gardehusar Regiment's Horseskort © Getty Riders of the Gardehusar Regiment's Horseskort were pictured before the appearance of Queen Margarethe's carriage travelling from Christian IX's Palace, Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The riders wore eye-catching blue uniforms which matched the dress of the horses.



The public looked on © Getty The Gardehusar Regiment were photographed on horseback as members of the public looked on at their procession through the streets of Copenhagen.



Queen Margrethe's royal wave © Getty Queen Margrethe was seen waving happily through the window of her horse-drawn carriage. Onlookers caught the first glimpse of her iconic 'cure' look that she wore for the second time this week.



The second wearing of the 'cure' look © Getty Once the monarch had alighted from her golden carriage she was seen entering Christiansborg Palace on foot wearing a floor-length chocolate brown coat over her 'cure' garb and was accompanied by an array of military personnel in their dress uniforms.



The Queen's review © Getty The Queen was later seen reviewing an honour guard on her way further into her palace. The armed guards were seen wearing bearskin hats and white, blue and red uniforms.



The future rulers arrive © Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik followed the ruler entering the palace. Crown Prince Frederik wore a black military uniform adorned with medals and insignias.



The future Queen looked stunning © Getty Crown Princess Mary looked fabulous just days before she becomes queen. She sported a chocolate brown velvet top by Jesper Hovring with a billowing beige skirt by Rachel Gilbertau with vertical hemming that created a layered look. The royal reused her Bottega Veneta Pink Satin Intrecciato Knot Clutch and added a gold accessory – the ‘Cuff’ gold bracelet by Rebekka Notkin.



Princess Mary's updo © Getty The pièce de résistance was the soon-to-be Queen's stunning bejewelled pearl choker necklace which was accentuated by her chic low updo. She ditched her usual no-makeup makeup look and wore a gorgeous chocolate brown smokey eye and a matte pink lip.



