Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Margrethe's hidden talent blows crowds away
Subscribe
Queen Margrethe's hidden talent blows crowds away
Digital Cover royalty© LISELOTTE SABROE

Queen Margrethe's hidden talent blows crowds away

The Queen abdicated in January 2024 and crowned her son, Frederik, as the new Danish monarch

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe blew the audience away on Saturday night after revealing that she was the incredible mind behind the set and costume design of the Danish staging of The Nutcracker.

The famous ballet is set in Copenhagen and follows a young girl named Clara who is whisked away to a fantasy world on Christmas Eve.

Queen Margrethe was part of the premiere restaging of Tivoli's version of the ballet, which took place in Tivoli's Concert Hall in Copenhagen. 

Queen Margrethe's hidden talent blows crowds away

The royal walked on stage to rapturous applause as she curtsied five times alongside the cast and crew after the show. 

She is the set and costume designer for the production, contributing three new costumes for the three spinning tops. 

"I take great joy in contributing to the ballet production of The Nutcracker," the queen said. "Even now, in our sixth staging, it’s still inspiring for the whole team to work on small adjustments and refinements that elevate the overall experience…It’s been an exciting project."

Queen Margrethe curtsied five times during the standing ovation © Keld Navntoft
Queen Margrethe curtsied five times during the standing ovation

The cast received a standing ovation, led by her son, H.M. King Frederik and his wife, H.M. Queen Mary, as well as her sister, H.M. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and H.M. Queen Sonja of Norway. 

Also in attendance were the queen's grandchildren, H.R.H. Princess Isabella, H.R.H. Prince Vincent, and H.E. Count Felix, as well as her other sister, H.R.H. Princess Benedikte. 

This is the sixth time the show has been staged, and not the first time Queen Margrethe has lent her talents to a production. She has contributed to Tivoli Gardens since 2001, and even did the set and costume designs for the Danish Netflix show, Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction. 

The Queen was joined by her family at the ballet © Keld Navntoft
The Queen was joined by her family at the ballet

"Since 1970, The Queen has been actively engaged in a number of artistic modes of expression: painting, church textiles, watercolours, prints, book illustrations, découpage works, scenography and embroidery," Netflix wrote at the time.

"She is an honorary member of the Association of Danish Scenographers for her many years of work as a set designer in Danish film, television and theater."

The queen is sure to spend more time indulging her talent now that she is no longer the reigning monarch of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe designed the costumes and the set for the Tivoli Gardens production © Keld Navntoft
Queen Margrethe designed the costumes and the set for the Tivoli Gardens production

The 84-year-old abdicated in January of 2024 after an incredible 52 years on the Danish throne; in a statement at the time, she revealed that after undergoing complicated surgery on her back, she realised that "now is the right time" to step back and crown her son, Frederik.  

Just over two months ago, on September 19, she suffered a shock fall that damaged vertebrae in her neck and fractured her left hand. 

As her former subjects anxiously awaited news of her health, Queen Mary told Danish publication Billed Bladet that "Under the circumstances, she is doing very well."

The Nutcracker is one of many projects the Queen has lent her talent to© Keld Navntoft
The Nutcracker is one of many projects the Queen has lent her talent to

The royal grandchildren will spend Christmas with their beloved grandmother this year; they will journey to Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, about a three-hour drive from the nation's capital. 

"This year, Aarhus once again forms the setting for the Royal Family's Christmas," the royal announcement, which was posted to Instagram and translated from Danish, read. 

"Their Majesties, the King and Queen, together with Their Royal Highnesses the Crown Prince, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, will celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Castle together with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe." 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More