King Charles reveals personal playlist and some of his choices are unexpected

The King had a hand in choosing music for both his sons Prince William and Prince Harry's royal weddings, and now he's set to share his personal playlist to coincide with a special annual celebration.

Apple Music will release The King's Music Room on Monday 10 March to coincide with Commonwealth Day.

Charles, 76, has personally selected songs from across the Commonwealth, including artists stretching from 1930s crooners to Afrobeats stars, as well as disco divas and reggae icons.

The King speaks about his love of music in a video message recorded in His Majesty's office at Buckingham Palace: "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy."

© Apple Music The King has shared his personal playlist

In the video, Charles is seen sitting at a large wooden desk, adorned with silverware, trinkets and an "On Air" sign, as the camera also flashes to the King's Guard playing a rendition of Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and The Wailers on the palace forecourt.

He concludes his message with: "So, this is what I particularly wanted to share with you, songs which have brought me joy.

"This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day. Thank you for listening, I wish you all every possible blessing."

The King's playlist includes legendary artists Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE.

Nigerian-American singer Davido performed at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa last November, and singer RAYE recently met the monarch as he was given a tour of Apple Headquarters at Battersea Power Station last December.

© Getty Images King Charles and Raye at Apple Headquarters

"You can see His Majesty's wide-ranging enthusiasm for music in this playlist to mark Commonwealth Day," said Errollyn Wallen, CBE, Master of The King’s Music.

"The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity."

© Getty Charles learned how to play the cello, trumpet and the piano in his younger years

The King isn't the only royal in recent years to share his musical tastes with the streaming service. In 2021, the then Duke of Cambridge (now Prince of Wales) spoke about his favourite tracks from the likes of Tina Turner, Shakira and AC/DC on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series.

Listen to The King’s Music Room premiere on Apple Music 1 on Monday, March 10, at 6 a.m., for free. Or enjoy anytime on demand with an Apple Music subscription.